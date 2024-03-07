Shark Tank India 3 EXCLUSIVE: Pizza Galleria Members Reveal Zomato's Deepinder Goyal's Message: He Could...

1)
After
the
episode
grabbed
eyeballs,
we
are
getting
calls
and
messages
from
PAN
India;
they
all
want
our
franchises.
My
family,
friends,
and
relatives
were
very
protective
of
us.
2)
I
would
like
to
share
tips
like
that
they
should
know
everything
about
their
product
or
business,
be
confident
while
giving
any
answer,
and
show
their
best
version
to
sharks.
3)
Shark
Tank
India
was
a
great
learning
experience.
I'm
inspired
to
develop
better
strategies
and
address
the
highlighted
points
for
a
stronger
presentation
next
year.
The
feedback
from
the
Sharks
is
driving
positive
change,
and
I'm
confident
it
will
lead
to
greater
success.
I
appreciate
the
feedback
and
look
forward
to
our
positive
transformation
in
the
next
chapter!
4)
We
looked
forward
to
meeting
Deepinder
Goyal,
as
he
is
running
a
food
application
named
Zomato.
He
could
help
us
with
our
brand
and
in
the
areas
where
we
are
lacking.
His
feedback
was
that
our
pizza's
taste
was
amazing
and
he
could
invest
in
or
join
our
brand
if
he
had
been
given
this
offer
while
he
was
in
college.