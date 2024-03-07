Shark Tank India 3 EXCLUSIVE: Pizza Galleria Members Reveal Zomato's Deepinder Goyal's Message: He Could...

1) After the episode grabbed eyeballs, we are getting calls and messages from PAN India; they all want our franchises. My family, friends, and relatives were very protective of us.

2) I would like to share tips like that they should know everything about their product or business, be confident while giving any answer, and show their best version to sharks.

3) Shark Tank India was a great learning experience. I'm inspired to develop better strategies and address the highlighted points for a stronger presentation next year. The feedback from the Sharks is driving positive change, and I'm confident it will lead to greater success. I appreciate the feedback and look forward to our positive transformation in the next chapter!

4) We looked forward to meeting Deepinder Goyal, as he is running a food application named Zomato. He could help us with our brand and in the areas where we are lacking. His feedback was that our pizza's taste was amazing and he could invest in or join our brand if he had been given this offer while he was in college.