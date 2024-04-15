Silence 2 OTT Release Date: Manoj Bajpayee-Pankaj Tripathi's Epic Banter Is Unmissable- VIRAL VIDEO

The
internet
is
abuzz
with
excitement
over
a
trending
video
featuring
Bollywood
icons
Pankaj
Tripathi
and
Manoj
Bajpayee
engaging
in
fun
banter.
In
the
video,
the
two
illustrious
actors
charm
viewers
as
they
humorously
urge
audiences
to
indulge
in
each
other's
recent
releases
on
ZEE5,
Main
Atal
Hoon
and
Silence
2:
The
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout.
Manoj
graciously
praises
Pankaj
for
his
stellar
acting
in
Main
Atal
Hoon
lauding
his
exceptional
performance
as
Atal
Bihari
Vajpayee
with
genuine
admiration.
In
response,
Pankaj
reciprocates
the
sentiment
and
expresses
his
eager
anticipation
to
watch
Manoj's
upcoming
thriller,
Silence
2:
The
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout
on
the
platform.
With
back-to-back
stellar
lineup
of
content,
ZEE5
has
become
synonymous
with
quality
entertainment,
attracting
top-tier
talent
and
entertaining
audiences
worldwide.
ZEE5
stands
tall
as
the
epitome
of
talent,
hosting
the
brightest
stars
of
our
era.
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Manoj
Bajpayee,
and
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui,
three
of
Bollywood's
most
celebrated
actors,
have
found
their
home
in
ZEE5's
extensive
catalogue
of
films
and
series.
The
unparalleled
content
offerings
like
Pankaj
Tripathi's
recent
Main
Atal
Hoon
and
Kadak
Singh,
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui's
Haddi
and
Manoj
Bajpayee's
Silence:
Can
you
hear
it?,
Sirf
Ek
Bandaa
Kaafi
Hai
have
earned
widespread
acclaim
and
continue
to
generate
buzz,
showcasing
their
unparalleled
talent.
Furthermore,
ZEE5
is
a
hotspot
for
emerging
artists,
providing
a
global
stage
for
young
talents.
Their
commitment
to
diversity
nurtures
the
next
wave
of
entertainment
innovators,
making
it
the
ultimate
spot
for
top-notch
entertainment
for
cinephiles.
ZEE5
is
set
to
premiere
Silence
2:
The
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout
on
April
16th,
featuring
the
powerhouse
duo
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Prachi
Desai
in
leading
roles.
The
recently
released
trailer
has
already
piqued
the
curiosity
of
audiences,
with
Manoj
Bajpayee
reprising
his
role
as
ACP
Avinash
Verma.
Tune
in
to
ZEE5
to
watch
your
these
actors
in
their
most
acclaimed
characters!
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 21:16 [IST]