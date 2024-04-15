Silence 2 Release Time: Here’s When Manoj Bajpayee’s Crime Thriller Will Premiere On Zee5

Silence
2
Release
Time:
Remember
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Prachi
Desai
starrer
Silence?
The
crime
drama
had
released
in
2021?
The
crime
drama
was
a
massive
hit
among
the
fans
and
left
everyone
wanting
for
more.
Besides,
Manoj's
performance
was
praised
by
everyone.
And
after
the
phenomenal
success
of
Silence,
the
makers
are
finally
coming
with
the
second
season
of
the
crime
drama
as
Silence
2
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm.
Starring
Manoj
Bajpayee,
Prachi
Desai,
Sahil
Vaid,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Dinker
Sharma
and
Parul
Gulati,
Silence
2
is
directed
by
Aban
Bharucha
Deohans.
The
trailer
has
given
an
impressive
glimpse
of
intriguing
thriller
and
the
audience
can't
wait
for
the
crime
drama
to
unfold.
To
note,
Manoj
Bajpayee
will
be
seen
reprising
his
role
of
ACP
Avinash
Verma
in
the
movie
who
along
with
this
team
will
be
solving
series
of
murders
and
are
in
a
race
against
time.
Silence
2
Release
Time
As
the
trailer
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
fans
are
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Silence
2.
To
note,
Silence
2
will
be
releasing
on
Zee5
on
April
16.
As
there
have
been
several
speculations
about
the
release
time
of
the
series,
Silence
2
is
likely
to
premiere
at
midnight
on
Zee5
tonight.
Talking
about
how
his
character
has
grown
in
Silence
2,
Manoj
Bajpayee
told
English
Jagran,
"In
this
sequel,
ACP
Avinash
Verma
is
portrayed
as
more
comfortable
with
his
team.
Unlike
in
the
first
installment
where
they
were
relatively
new
to
each
other,
now
they
are
familiar
with
each
other's
personalities
and
work
methods.
This
familiarity
brings
a
sense
of
calmness
to
the
team
dynamics.
However,
despite
this
calmness,
the
intensity
of
the
investigation
remains
just
as
high".
On
the
other
hand,
director
Aban
feels
that
Silence
2
is
more
complex
than
the
previous
season
and
comes
with
a
deeper
layer
of
drama
and
investigation.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 17:12 [IST]