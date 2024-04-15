Silence 2 Release Time: Here’s When Manoj Bajpayee’s Crime Thriller Will Premiere On Zee5

Silence 2 Release Time: Remember Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai starrer Silence? The crime drama had released in 2021? The crime drama was a massive hit among the fans and left everyone wanting for more. Besides, Manoj's performance was praised by everyone. And after the phenomenal success of Silence, the makers are finally coming with the second season of the crime drama as Silence 2 and the audience can't keep calm.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma and Parul Gulati, Silence 2 is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. The trailer has given an impressive glimpse of intriguing thriller and the audience can't wait for the crime drama to unfold. To note, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen reprising his role of ACP Avinash Verma in the movie who along with this team will be solving series of murders and are in a race against time.

Silence 2 Release Time

As the trailer has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, fans are looking forward to the release of Silence 2. To note, Silence 2 will be releasing on Zee5 on April 16. As there have been several speculations about the release time of the series, Silence 2 is likely to premiere at midnight on Zee5 tonight.

Talking about how his character has grown in Silence 2, Manoj Bajpayee told English Jagran, "In this sequel, ACP Avinash Verma is portrayed as more comfortable with his team. Unlike in the first installment where they were relatively new to each other, now they are familiar with each other's personalities and work methods. This familiarity brings a sense of calmness to the team dynamics. However, despite this calmness, the intensity of the investigation remains just as high".

On the other hand, director Aban feels that Silence 2 is more complex than the previous season and comes with a deeper layer of drama and investigation.