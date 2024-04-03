Silence 2 Trailer: After A Lukewarm Response To Sunflower Season 2, Will Manoj Starrer On Zee5 Grab Attention?

Silence
2
Trailer:
While
there
are
OTT
giants
like
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
Netflix
coming
up
with
the
content
that
are
creating
a
huge
buzz,
we
have
Zee5
that
too
has
been
trying
to
creat
a
buzz
with
their
original
shows
and
movies.
A
few
weeks
ago,
Sunflower
season
2
starring
Sunil
Grover
and
Adah
Sharma
started
streaming
on
Zee5,
and
while
there
were
a
lot
of
expectations
from
the
show,
it
received
mixed
reviews
from
the
critics
and
the
audiences.
Sunflower
season
1
had
received
a
great
response,
and
it
had
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
But,
that
has
surely
not
happened
with
the
season
2.
Now,
Zee5
is
gearing
up
for
one
more
sequel.
In
2021,
Manoj
Bajpayee
and
Prachi
Desai
were
seen
together
in
Zee5's
movie
Silence...
Can
You
Hear
It?.
The
movie
had
received
mixed
to
positive
reviews,
and
of
course,
Bajpayee's
performance
was
loved
by
one
and
all.
Now,
a
sequel
to
the
movie
titled
Silence
2:
The
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
Zee5.
Silence
2
Trailer
Out
Now
The
trailer
of
the
film
was
released
recently,
and
it
is
intriguing.
However,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
what
response
the
film
gets
once
it
premiered
on
the
OTT
platform
as
a
lot
of
times
it
happens
that
the
trailer
is
impessive,
but
the
movie
failed
to
make
a
mark.
Last
year,
Zee5
and
Bajpayee
had
delievered
the
amazing
film
Sirf
Ek
Bandaa
Kaafi
Hai
which
had
grabbed
everyone's
attention.
So,
the
expectations
from
Silence
2
are
also
quite
high.
Let's
wait
and
watch
the
film
will
be
able
to
live
up
to
the
expectations
or
not.
Meanwhile,
apart
from
Silence
2,
Manoj
Bajpayee
has
films
like
Bhaiyya
Ji,
Despatch,
and
The
Fable
lined
up.
Prachi,
who
had
made
her
comeback
with
Silence,
has
been
doing
multiple
projects
on
OTT.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 12:44 [IST]