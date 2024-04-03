Silence 2 Trailer: After A Lukewarm Response To Sunflower Season 2, Will Manoj Starrer On Zee5 Grab Attention?

Silence 2 Trailer: While there are OTT giants like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix coming up with the content that are creating a huge buzz, we have Zee5 that too has been trying to creat a buzz with their original shows and movies. A few weeks ago, Sunflower season 2 starring Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma started streaming on Zee5, and while there were a lot of expectations from the show, it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Sunflower season 1 had received a great response, and it had become the talk of the town. But, that has surely not happened with the season 2. Now, Zee5 is gearing up for one more sequel.

In 2021, Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai were seen together in Zee5's movie Silence... Can You Hear It?. The movie had received mixed to positive reviews, and of course, Bajpayee's performance was loved by one and all. Now, a sequel to the movie titled Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is all set to premiere on Zee5.

Silence 2 Trailer Out Now

The trailer of the film was released recently, and it is intriguing. However, it will be interesting to see what response the film gets once it premiered on the OTT platform as a lot of times it happens that the trailer is impessive, but the movie failed to make a mark.

Last year, Zee5 and Bajpayee had delievered the amazing film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which had grabbed everyone's attention. So, the expectations from Silence 2 are also quite high. Let's wait and watch the film will be able to live up to the expectations or not.

Meanwhile, apart from Silence 2, Manoj Bajpayee has films like Bhaiyya Ji, Despatch, and The Fable lined up. Prachi, who had made her comeback with Silence, has been doing multiple projects on OTT.