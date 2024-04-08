State v/s Ahuja: Anurekha Bhagat Calls Her Character From Asmit Patel's Series Emotionally Challenging

Actress Anurekha Bhagat, renowned for her roles in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha, Upnyaas, and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi, stepped into her first leading role in the Watcho Exclusives series State v/s Ahuja, alongside Ashmit Patel. In the series, Anurekha portrayed the character of Deepa Sawant, a maid who accuses Bollywood actor Ansh Ahuja (played by Ashmit Patel) of rape. The series launched on February 9 and has received widespread acclaim over the past two months.

As the series marks its successful two-month run on April 9, Anurekha Bhagat reminisces about the challenges, preparations, and memorable moments from her experience working on the Watcho Exclusives series.

Q1) How emotionally challenging was this character for you?

It was very challenging as I had to conceal certain emotions. Deepa's secretive nature meant I couldn't reveal everything about her - her motives, thought process, or true emotions. Maintaining this suspense was quite difficult. I had to channel emotions carefully to keep viewers guessing whether she was telling the truth or not. Emotionally, it was also heavy, given the gravity of accusing someone of rape. Handling such a sensitive topic required a delicate approach, ensuring not to cross boundaries and hurt anyone's feelings. When portraying being a rape victim, it demanded a lot of make-believe. As an actor, I had to immerse myself in the feeling that something incredibly terrible and grievous had occurred. This was especially challenging during the scene where Deepa confesses to the police that she has been raped and wants to file a case against Ansh Ahuja. If I didn't believe in the character, I wouldn't be able to justify it on screen. So, believing in the character and then portraying it authentically was quite challenging.

Q2) How did you prepare for the character? Did you take inspiration from somewhere?

As an actor, I don't believe in taking inspiration from external sources. Instead, I prefer being in the moment and building the character based on my own understanding, observations, and the brief provided. I believe in character building and characterization. To maintain authenticity and honesty, I personally developed the character of Deepa-exploring who she is, how she reacts to situations, why she behaves the way she does, and more. Since she is a fictional character, the way I shape her will be reflected in my portrayal. So, I developed the character independently from my own understanding and imagination.

Q3) How did you guys create a light-hearted atmosphere on the sets, considering the series is quite intense?

Tarun sir, our director, is a jovial man who ensured that the environment on set remained light-hearted. We were all aware of the high intensity of the scenes, but when not shooting, we kept the atmosphere light and fun. The overall energy was incredibly positive; it felt like we were using a switch-on and switch-off method. The moment we began a shot, we immersed ourselves in character and intensity, and as soon as the camera stopped rolling, we easily transitioned out of the intense zone. This switch-on and switch-off technique truly helped maintain a balanced atmosphere.

Q4) Could you share a memorable moment with us?

Firstly, getting the character was something truly memorable for me. As an artist, you always have the hunger to perform and to showcase your versatility. One unforgettable moment on the set that will be etched in my heart is my close scene with Ashmit sir. After the scene, Ashmit sir and I were still in the zone, and the set went silent. Suddenly, Tarun sir approached me with a hug and said, 'Amazing. I'm speechless. It was a perfect shot, this was exactly how Deepa would have reacted,' and that was truly priceless. The entire set started applauding, and Ashmit sir put his hand on my shoulder and said, 'We got this.' So, it was a very special moment for me.

Q5) What was your key takeaway from this entire journey of "State v/s Ahuja"?

Though it is an intense subject, I learned to take things positively and react to the situation. The series explores various themes such as a father-daughter relationship and how individuals handle situations. The biggest takeaway is that life goes on, and the show must go on. Even the audience will also get the message that nothing is bigger than oneself. The series emphasises that we should not be judgmental, as it often takes courage to speak out. Even Deepa was an individual who was trying to figure things out, so as humans, we should be more considerate and refrain from passing judgement quickly.

Q6) While your last release was Farzi, where you played a brief role, here in the Watcho Exclusives series State v/s Ahuja, you're playing a central character. How is the reaction from your family and friends?

Honestly, I did not share the news with many people when I got the show, but my parents knew about it. They were very happy that finally, I am doing a character that would showcase my calibre as an artist. I had been waiting for so long to get a platform where I could showcase my skills, and Watcho Exclusives' 'State v/s Ahuja' finally gave me that chance. It's a moment of excitement and nervousness for me because it's a maid's character, who's a rape victim, so usually, tags come along and people judge and stereotype you. While these tags and baggage might linger around, this is a good way for me to connect with viewers and show my true potential as an actor. Also, acting, for me, is an important way of expressing myself. I'm an introvert who takes time to open up, but Deepa's character gave me the space to showcase myself, and I'm thankful to Watcho Exclusives for giving me this opportunity.

State v/s Ahuja tells the gripping story of Ansh Ahuja, portrayed by Ashmit Patel, a celebrated Bollywood figure caught in the whirlwind of rape allegations by his maid. This accusation thrusts him into a world of suspense, intense scrutiny, and legal drama. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are drawn into a web of unexpected twists, prompting them to ponder whether Ansh is truly guilty or if there's a more complex conspiracy at play. Produced by Suresh Thomas for Crescendo Films and Amicable Crew, this series boasts an exceptional ensemble cast and is available exclusively for streaming on Watcho.