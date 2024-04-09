State v/s Ahuja: Jaswinder Gardner Reveals Most Rewarding Scene From Ashmit Patel's Series

Actress
Jaswinder
Gardner,
recognized
for
her
performances
in
"Ready,"
"V
for
Victor," and
"Missing,"
recently
took
on
the
role
of
Divya
Ahuja,
the
wife
of
Ansh
Ahuja
(portrayed
by
Ashmit
Patel),
in
the
Watcho
Exclusives
series
"State
v/s
Ahuja."
The
series
premiered
on
February
9th
and
is
now
marking
two
months
of
successful
airing.
On
this
occasion,
Jaswinder
Gardner
shared
insights
into
her
most
fulfilling
scene
from
the
series,
enjoyable
moments
from
the
sets,
and
the
takeaways
of
the
series.
Q1-
What
was
the
most
rewarding
scene
for
you
during
the
entire
series?
There
were
several
emotional
scenes
throughout
the
series,
not
just
one
or
two.
Every
time
my
director
and
Ashmit
applauded
me
for
my
performance,
it
made
me
feel
like
I
was
doing
a
fairly
good
job.
So,
while
I
don't
know
how
the
audience
will
respond,
receiving
such
positive
feedback
during
the
editing
process
from
both
my
director
and
co-actor
was
a
very
special
moment
for
me.
One
scene
that
is
close
to
me
is
when
they
decide
to
leave
everything
behind
and
start
a
fresh
journey
in
their
life
and
relationship.
It
was
a
profoundly
emotional
moment.
Even
Ashmit's
character
wanted
to
put
an
end
to
everything
and
start
anew.
Another
scene
that
resonated
with
me
deeply
was
when
Divya
spoke
to
her
daughter,
and
her
daughter
advised
her
to
leave
him
and
start
afresh.
As
a
woman
deeply
in
love,
wanting
her
family
to
stay
together,
that
conversation
with
her
daughter
was
a
very
touching
and
quite
memorable
scene
for
me.
Q2-
Can
you
share
fun
moments
that
you
experience
on
the
set?
Honestly,
we
had
a
tight
schedule
and
didn't
have
much
time
on
our
hands.
So,
we
were
working
very
quickly
-
moving
from
one
scene
to
another.
Although
we
didn't
have
much
time
in
between
scenes
to
have
fun
or
relax,
having
a
good
environment,
good
co-actors,
a
good
team,
and
a
supportive
director
made
all
the
difference.
That's
all
you
need
to
feel
comfortable.
Q3-What
do
you
think
were
the
key
takeaways
for
viewers
from
State
v/s
Ahuja?
So,
viewers
will
understand
that
relationships
are
very
important,
and
one
should
be
careful
and
sensitive
towards
them.
Balancing
your
career
and
your
family
is
crucial
so
that
you
do
not
have
to
give
up
on
either.
"State
v/s
Ahuja"
follows
the
story
of
Ansh
Ahuja
(Ashmit
Patel),
a
Bollywood
superstar
whose
life
is
thrown
into
turmoil
when
he
is
accused
of
rape
by
his
maid.
Viewers
are
drawn
into
a
gripping
narrative
filled
with
suspense,
investigation,
and
courtroom
drama,
as
unexpected
twists
and
turns
keep
them
engaged.
The
series
raises
the
compelling
question:
Did
Ansh
actually
commit
the
crime,
or
is
there
a
darker
conspiracy
at
play?
Produced
by
Suresh
Thomas
for
Crescendo
Films
and
Amicable
Crew,
the
show
features
a
talented
ensemble
cast,
including
Anurekha
Bhagat,
Sarika
Singh,
Swapnil
Ralkar,
Apeksha
Verma,
Drishti
Patil,
Manish
Jaitley,
Arjun
Krishna,
Vicky
Baidyanath,
and
Harsh
Gautam.
You
can
catch
this
Watcho
Exclusive
series
on
Watcho.