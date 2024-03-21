Stree 2 OTT Release Platform: Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Film After Theatrical Run? Deets Inside
Rajkummar Rao is back as Vicky in 'Stree 2', the sequel to the 2018 comedy-horror success, exciting fans with its upcoming release on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside a diverse project lineup, Rao's return marks another milestone in his career, promising laughter, drama, and exceptional performances.
Stree
2
OTT
Release
platform:
Rajkummar
Rao,
a
name
synonymous
with
versatility
in
the
Indian
film
industry,
is
set
to
enchant
the
audience
once
more
as
Vicky
in
the
eagerly
awaited
sequel
to
the
2018
comedy-horror
hit,
'Stree’.
This
sequel,
aptly
titled
'Stree
2’,
has
fans
buzzing
with
excitement
as
Amazon
Prime
Video
announces
its
arrival
on
the
streaming
platform
following
a
successful
run
in
theaters.
The
original
film
not
only
highlighted
Rao's
comedic
prowess
but
also
emerged
as
a
blockbuster,
earning
him,
along
with
co-stars
Aparshakti
Khurana
and
Abhishek
Banerjee,
widespread
acclaim.
Although
Rajkummar
could
not
be
present
at
the
recent
announcement
event,
his
co-stars
took
the
stage
to
share
their
enthusiasm
about
the
sequel.
They
promised
that
'Stree
2’
is
set
to
be
an
even
grander
affair
than
its
predecessor.
The
production
of
the
sequel
kicked
off
last
year,
building
anticipation
among
fans
and
critics
alike.
'Stree’
marked
a
significant
milestone
in
Rao's
career,
showcasing
his
ability
to
blend
comedy
with
horror
to
great
effect.
On
the
work
front,
Rajkummar
Rao
has
an
exciting
lineup
of
projects
beyond
'Stree
2’.
He
is
currently
involved
in
the
shooting
of
'Vicky
Vidya
Ka
Woh
Wala
Video’.
Additionally,
his
upcoming
releases
include
'Mr
&
Mrs
Mahi’,
'Sri’,
and
the
second
season
of
the
series
'Guns
&
Gulaabs’.
Each
of
these
projects
underscores
Rao's
dynamic
range
as
an
actor,
promising
a
variety
of
entertainment
for
his
fans.
In
related
news,
Anushka
Sen
dazzled
at
the
Prime
Video
Presents
event,
hinting
at
her
promising
character
Asmara
in
the
upcoming
series
'Dil
Dosti
Dilemma’.
Furthermore,
Patralekha's
third
project
'Gulkanda
Tales’
was
also
announced,
adding
to
the
roster
of
anticipated
entertainment
offerings
from
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
return
of
Rajkummar
Rao
in
'Stree
2’
alongside
his
compelling
new
projects
highlights
the
actor's
relentless
pursuit
of
diverse
roles.
His
commitment
to
exploring
different
genres
and
characters
continues
to
solidify
his
position
as
a
cherished
actor
in
Indian
cinema.
As
fans
eagerly
await
the
release
of
'Stree
2’
and
Rao's
other
projects,
the
actor's
journey
promises
to
be
a
thrilling
one
filled
with
laughter,
drama,
and
a
showcase
of
his
unmatched
talent.