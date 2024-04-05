Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Flash, Farrey, Scoop- What To Watch On OTT This Weekend

With
the
weekend
just
around
the
corner,
it's
time
to
dive
into
the
exciting
world
of
OTT
releases!
From
high-octane
thrillers
to
heartwarming
dramas,
there's
something
for
everyone
on
the
most
popular
streaming
platforms.
Whether
you're
in
the
mood
for
suspense
in
Watcho
Exclusives
series
"Flash" or
Salman
Khan-backed
intrigue
in
"Farrey"
or
craving
the
suspense
of
"Parasyte:
The
Grey,"
Watcho,
Disney+
Hotstar,
Netflix,
Prime
Video,
Zee5,
and
Apple
TV+
have
you
covered.
And
don't
miss
out
on
the
romantic
comedy
"Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya"
starring
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon,
now
available
on
Prime
Video.
Get
ready
to
binge-watch
your
weekend
away
with
these
must-watch
releases!
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
is
a
must-watch
this
weekend
for
its
fresh
take
on
romance
and
comedy.
Starring
Shahid
Kapoor
as
a
robot
scientist
and
Kriti
Sanon
as
a
highly
intelligent
female
robot,
the
film
explores
the
complexities
of
love
and
artificial
intelligence.
Written
and
directed
by
debut
filmmakers
Amit
Joshi
and
Aradhana
Sah,
the
movie
promises
a
delightful
and
entertaining
experience.
Released
in
theaters
on
February
9,
2024,
this
romantic
comedy
is
now
available
on
Prime
Video
for
you
to
enjoy!
Flash
Flash,
a
Watcho
Exclusives
series,
is
unmissable
on
the
Watcho
App
this
weekend!
This
riveting
suspense
thriller
directed
by
Shaurya
Singh
stars
Anshul
Pandey,
Sagar
Kapoor,
and
Khawahish.
Join
Vansh
Kundra,
a
portrait
photographer,
as
he
unravels
the
mysterious
world
of
Aksha
Chauhan,
uncovering
a
tangled
web
of
deception
and
secrets.
With
each
episode,
Flash
intensifies
the
suspense,
keeping
viewers
hooked
and
hungry
for
answers.
Don't
miss
out
on
this
gripping
tale-add
"Flash"
to
your
weekend
watchlist
for
an
exhilarating
ride
into
the
unknown!
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
is
a
must-watch
this
weekend
on
Amazon
miniTV.
Join
the
Awasthi
family,
led
by
Rishi,
as
they
tackle
life's
hurdles
with
humor,
drama,
and
timeless
charm.
Starring
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar,
Hetal
Gada,
and
Anngad
Raaj,
the
series
promises
to
deliver
all
the
laughter,
tears,
and
nostalgia
you
crave.
Don't
miss
out
on
the
return
of
this
binge-worthy
show-it's
the
perfect
blend
of
comedy
and
drama
for
your
weekend
entertainment!
HanuMan
Don't
miss
HanuMan
this
weekend
on
Disney+
Hotstar!
Directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
this
superhero
extravaganza
is
a
must-watch.
With
Teja
Sajja
leading
the
pack
alongside
a
stellar
cast
including
Amritha
Aiyer,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
and
Vinay
Rai,
it
promises
an
adrenaline-fueled
journey
into
a
captivating
new
cinematic
universe.
Set
in
the
fictional
realm
of
Anjanadri,
the
film
follows
Hanumanthu
as
he
harnesses
the
powers
of
Lord
Hanuman
to
battle
against
evil
forces,
led
by
the
formidable
Michael.
HanuMan
is
the
perfect
blend
of
action,
adventure,
and
mythology
for
your
weekend
viewing
pleasure!
Parasyte:
The
Grey
Parasyte:
The
Grey
on
Netflix
should
be
at
the
top
of
your
weekend
watchlist!
Directed
by
Yeon
Sang-ho,
this
South
Korean
sci-fi
horror
series
promises
a
gripping
narrative
and
chilling
encounters
with
parasitic
creatures.
Based
on
the
manga
Parasyte,
the
show
stars
Jeon
So-nee,
Koo
Kyo-hwan,
and
Lee
Jung-hyun,
guaranteeing
a
captivating
performance.
It
is
sure
to
thrill
audiences
worldwide
with
its
intriguing
storyline
and
compelling
characters.
Ripley
Add
Ripley
streaming
on
Netflix
to
your
weekend
watchlist
for
an
unforgettable
weekend!
Starring
Andrew
Scott,
Johnny
Flynn,
and
Dakota
Fanning,
this
limited
series
delves
into
the
enigmatic
world
of
Tom
Ripley
in
1960s
New
York.
Recruited
to
bring
back
a
wayward
son,
Ripley's
journey
unravels
deceit
and
murder,
all
captured
in
moody
black
and
white.
With
Scott's
captivating
performance,
"Ripley"
promises
a
slow-burning
thriller
that
will
keep
you
hooked
till
the
very
end.
Add
this
gripping
period
drama
to
your
weekend
watchlist
for
an
unforgettable
experience!
Farrey
This
weekend,
get
ready
for
a
gripping
drama
with
Farrey
on
Zee5.
Starring
Alizeh,
Ronit
Roy,
Sahil
Mehta,
Zeyn
Shaw,
and
Prasanna
Bisht,
this
official
remake
of
the
Thai
film
Bad
Genius
(2017)
tells
the
tale
of
Niyati,
an
orphaned
genius
who
earns
a
scholarship
at
a
prestigious
school.
But
when
she's
drawn
into
a
cheating
racket
after
helping
a
wealthy
but
academically
weak
classmate
during
exams,
her
life
takes
a
dramatic
turn.
Alizeh,
Salman
Khan's
niece,
makes
her
Bollywood
debut
in
this
intense
narrative
of
scholarship
students
entangled
in
a
cheating
scandal.
Scoop
Make
sure
to
catch
Scoop
on
Netflix,
offering
an
enthralling
experience
this
weekend.
Featuring
a
stellar
British
cast
including
Rufus
Sewell,
Gillian
Anderson,
Billie
Piper,
Keeley
Hawes,
and
Romola
Garai,
the
film
dives
into
the
infamous
BBC
interview
with
Prince
Andrew
from
2019.
Director
Philip
Martin
masterfully
reconstructs
the
events
leading
to
the
explosive
conversation,
with
producer
Sam
McAlister
(Billie
Piper)
orchestrating
the
momentous
sit-down.
Gillian
Anderson
shines
as
interviewer
Emily
Maitlis
fearlessly
grilling
the
royal
family
members
at
Buckingham
Palace.
Loot
Season
2
Dive
into
the
hilarious
world
of
Loot
Season
2
on
Apple
TV+
this
weekend.
Join
Maya
Rudolph,
Michael
Jae
Rodriguez,
Joel
Kim
Booster,
and
more
as
they
reprise
their
roles
in
this
uproarious
comedy
series.
Maya
shines
as
the
ultra-rich
divorcee
Molly
Wells
in
this
ensemble
comedy
created
by
Alan
Yang
and
Matt
Hubbard.
With
witty
humor
and
a
stellar
cast,
Loot
promises
endless
laughter
and
entertainment.
Wish
Don't
miss
Wish
on
Disney+
Hotstar-an
animated
adventure
for
the
whole
family!
Directed
by
Chris
Buck
and
Fawn
Veerasunthorn,
the
film
follows
Asha,
a
17-year-old
girl
in
the
Kingdom
of
Rosas.
Join
her
journey
as
she
uncovers
a
dark
secret
about
Magnifico,
her
country's
tyrannical
ruler.
With
stunning
animation
and
an
engaging
storyline,
"Wish"
promises
an
enchanting
experience
for
viewers
of
all
ages.
Gather
your
loved
ones
for
a
magical
movie
night
and
immerse
yourself
in
the
world
of
Wish.