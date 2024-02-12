Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch TBMAUJ Online? - UPDATE

Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
OTT
Release:
After
the
release
of
the
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone-led
Fighter,
Bollywood
witnessed
the
release
of
another
significant
movie
hitting
theaters
last
week
(February
9).
Yes,
you
guessed
it
right!
We're
talking
about
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon's
romantic
comedy,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ).
Produced
by
Dinesh
Vijan's
Maddock
Films
and
Jio
Studio,
this
film
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
Aradhana
Sah
and
Amit
Joshi.
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
described
as
a
mix
of
science
fiction
and
romance,
features
Kriti
Sanon
as
SIFRA
(Super
Intelligent
Female
Robot
Automation)
and
Shahid
Kapoor
as
Aryan,
a
scientist.
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
After
a
strong
start
in
its
initial
two
days,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
continued
to
excel
at
the
box
office,
maintaining
a
double-digit
figure
on
its
debut
Sunday.
On
its
third
day,
the
film
earned
Rs
11.59
crore
domestically,
resulting
in
a
weekend
total
of
Rs
29.11
crore
in
India
and
a
worldwide
gross
of
Rs
55.10
crore.
With
Valentine's
Day
falling
on
weekdays,
the
producers
have
introduced
a
buy-one-get-one
offer
until
February
14
to
enhance
box
office
earnings.
Nonetheless,
a
portion
of
the
audience
eagerly
anticipates
the
OTT
release
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya.
Fortunately,
an
update
regarding
the
film's
digital
premiere
has
finally
been
disclosed.
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
AND
PLATFORM
According
to
the
ongoing
reports,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
is
set
to
premiere
on
an
OTT
giant
soon
after
its
theatrical
run
ends.
Reportedly,
it's
going
to
premiere
digitally
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
platform
and
the
film's
digital
release
is
still
awaited.
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
PLOT
The
plot
centers
on
Aryan
(portrayed
by
Shahid
Kapoor),
who
finds
himself
unexpectedly
drawn
to
a
young
woman
named
SIFRA
(played
by
Kriti
Sanon).
Aryan's
plans
to
introduce
SIFRA
to
his
family
take
a
surprising
turn
when
he
discovers
that
SIFRA
is,
in
fact,
a
humanoid
android
robot.