The Broken News 2 OTT Release Date, Platform: Suchitra Pillai Enters ZEE5 Web Series As Media Wars Get Heated
The Broken News Season 2 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 3, promising a thrilling exploration of the competitive news industry. Suchitra Pillai joins the ensemble cast, adding depth and intrigue to the series alongside Akshay Oberoi.
The
wait
is
finally
over
for
fans
of
gripping
media
dramas.
The
Broken
News
Season
2
is
set
to
premiere
on
ZEE5
on
3rd
May,
promising
another
thrilling
journey
into
the
heart
of
the
competitive
news
industry.
With
a
story
that
weaves
through
power
corridors
and
media
intrigue,
this
season
is
gearing
up
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
intense
narrative.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
the
talented
Suchitra
Pillai
joins
the
ensemble
cast,
bringing
a
new
layer
of
depth
to
the
series.
She
will
be
seen
sharing
the
screen
with
Akshay
Oberoi,
enhancing
the
dynamic
storytelling
with
her
performance.
Pillai's
addition
to
the
cast
adds
anticipation
among
fans
who
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
series'
return.
Suchitra
Pillai
shared
her
enthusiasm
about
joining
The
Broken
News,
revealing
her
admiration
for
the
show's
first
season
and
co-star
Jaideep
Ahlawat.
"I
had
watched
The
Broken
News
S1
before
and
I
absolutely
loved
the
show.
Not
only
that,
but
Jaideep
Ahlawat
was
a
major
attraction
for
me," Pillai
recounted.
She
also
shared
a
funny
anecdote
about
manifesting
her
collaboration
with
Ahlawat,
making
her
role
in
Season
2
even
more
special
to
her.
Describing
her
character
as
a
"hardcore
chick," Pillai
hints
at
the
complexity
and
strength
she
brings
to
the
role.
Her
character's
determination
and
manipulative
traits
are
set
to
add
an
intriguing
twist
to
the
series,
promising
a
blend
of
drama,
emotion,
and
suspense.
As
alliances
are
put
to
the
test
and
secrets
unravel,
The
Broken
News
Season
2
on
ZEE5
is
all
set
to
take
viewers
on
a
rollercoaster
of
emotions
and
revelations.
With
its
stellar
performances
and
compelling
storyline,
the
series
is
ready
to
engage
and
entertain
its
audience
once
again.