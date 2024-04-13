The Great Indian Kapil Show: Episode 3 Sneak Peak Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti, Imtiaz

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Update:
After
Rohit
Sharma
and
Shreyas
Iyer
left
us
reeling
with
laughter
in
the
last
episode
landing
the
show
on
Netflix's
Global
Top
10
for
the
second
week,
the
cast
of
AMAR
SINGH
CHAMKILA
will
make
their
first
appearance
tonight
at
8pm
at
Kap's
Cafe.
Celebrating
their
success
at
the
heels
of
their
film's
release
on
Netflix-
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Parineeti
Chopra
and
Imtiaz
Ali
strap
in
for
an
episode
filled
with
music,
laughter
and
a
lot
of
surprises!
Here
are
the
top
five
highlights
from
this
episode
that
you
must
absolutely
not
miss.
1.
Exclusive
Sneak-Peak:
Behind-the-Scenes
Magic
from
the
Set
of
Chamkila
In
today's
episode,
we
will
get
to
see
exclusive
BTS
content
as
Imtiaz
Ali's
directs
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
to
embody
the
characters
of
Chamkila.
Get
ready
for
a
treasure
trove
of
hilarious
and
eye-opening
stories
shared
by
the
stars,
making
this
episode
a
must-watch
for
all
Diljit
and
music
lovers.
2.
Sunil
Grover's
Dafli
Strums
Up
a
Storm,
the
cast
of
Chamkila
Groove
Along
With
Dafli,
there
is
laughter
and
chaos
guaranteed!
Crafting
a
unique
tune
exclusively
for
the
CHAMKILA
cast,
she
delivered
a
performance
that
had
everyone,
including
Parineeti,
roaring
with
laughter!
The
song
was
a
smashing
hit
among
the
cast,
especially
Diljit.
Tune
in
to
the
episode
to
witness
Diljit's
reaction!
3.
What
happened
when
Diljit
and
Kapil
came
together!
When
it
comes
to
quick
wit,
Kapil
usually
reigns
supreme,
but
he
meets
his
match
in
the
charismatic
Diljit!
Kapil
jokingly
suggests
that
Diljit
was
the
only
other
option
for
the
role
of
Chamkila
after
himself,
but
Diljit's
witty
comeback
promises
a
hilarious
one
upmanship.
Tune
in
to
catch
the
banter
unfold!
4.
Diljit
and
Parineeti
Set
the
Stage
Ablaze
with
Their
Epic
Duet
Get
ready
for
the
Chamkila
duo
to
have
you
grooving
in
your
living
rooms
as
they
set
a
melodic
atmosphere
with
their
hit
song.
Neither
the
audience
nor
Kapil
can
resist
the
urge
to
dance
along
as
the
two
belt
out
in
perfect
harmony,
jazzing
up
everyone's
mood.
5.
Imtiaz
Ali
Reveals
the
germ
of
the
idea
for
AMAR
SINGH
CHAMKILA
Imtiaz
Ali's
return
to
Punjab
for
CHAMKILA
wasn't
his
first
brush
with
the
region's
vibrant
culture.
While
filming
for
Jab
We
Met,
he
encountered
unique
personalities
that
revealed
the
depth
and
diversity
of
Punjab
that
he
may
have
overlooked
otherwise.
This
experience
was
how
the
story
of
Chamkila
was
first
introduced
to
him!
For
more
fascinating
insights
from
your
beloved
Bollywood
stars,
don't
forget
to
tune
into
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
Catch
all-new
episodes,
brimming
with
surprises,
every
Saturday
at
8
PM.