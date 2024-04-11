The Great Indian Kapil Show: Imtiaz Ali Reveals SRK Telling Him That Diljit Dosanjh Is Best Actor In Country

The
upcoming
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
promises
to
be
an
absolute
blast
with
the
cast
of
CHAMKILA.
From
hilarious
anecdotes
to
behind-the-scenes
stories,
there's
no
telling
what
surprises
are
in
store.
Did
you
know
how
Diljit
Dosanjh
got
the
role
of
Chamika?
Get
ready
to
sit
back,
relax,
and
find
some
interesting
facts
about
your
favorite
actor.
Talking
about
the
germ
of
the
idea
for
casting
Diljit
as
Chamkila,
Imtiaz
Ali
shares,
"Shahrukh
Khan
once
told
me
that
Diljit
Dosanjh
is
the
best
actor
in
the
country.
I
feel
that
if
Diljit
paaji
had
refused
to
do
this
film,
then
we
could
have
never
made
it.
So,
we
were
very
lucky.
We
couldn't
have
asked
for
a
better
cast
than
this,
both
are
extremely
good.
Parineeti
is
an
actor,
singer
and
someone
who
was
immediately
ready
to
put
on
15
kilograms
for
her
character.
It
was
nice
and
comforting."
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:03 [IST]