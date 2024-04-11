English Edition
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Imtiaz Ali Reveals SRK Telling Him That Diljit Dosanjh Is Best Actor In Country

The upcoming episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to be an absolute blast with the cast of CHAMKILA. From hilarious anecdotes to behind-the-scenes stories, there's no telling what surprises are in store. Did you know how Diljit Dosanjh got the role of Chamika? Get ready to sit back, relax, and find some interesting facts about your favorite actor.

Talking about the germ of the idea for casting Diljit as Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shares, "Shahrukh Khan once told me that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in the country. I feel that if Diljit paaji had refused to do this film, then we could have never made it. So, we were very lucky. We couldn't have asked for a better cast than this, both are extremely good. Parineeti is an actor, singer and someone who was immediately ready to put on 15 kilograms for her character. It was nice and comforting."

For more of such interesting anecdotes, TUDUM your way into The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix with fresh new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8pm!

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:03 [IST]
