The Great Indian Kapil Show: Imtiaz Ali Reveals SRK Telling Him That Diljit Dosanjh Is Best Actor In Country

Talking about the germ of the idea for casting Diljit as Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shares, "Shahrukh Khan once told me that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in the country. I feel that if Diljit paaji had refused to do this film, then we could have never made it. So, we were very lucky. We couldn't have asked for a better cast than this, both are extremely good. Parineeti is an actor, singer and someone who was immediately ready to put on 15 kilograms for her character. It was nice and comforting."

