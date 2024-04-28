The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's WHOPPING Salary Per Episode Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
On
Netflix:
After
garnering
positive
responses
for
his
special
appearance
in
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
Kapil
Sharma
is
back
in
his
comic
avatar
with
the
laugh-out-loud
chat
show,
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
The
show
is
a
Netflix
exclusive
project
and
has
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
attention
due
to
its
star-studded
guestlist
and
the
iconic
reunion
of
Kapil
Sharma
and
Sunil
Grover.
For
the
unversed,
the
Netflix
show
marks
Kapil's
reunion
with
Sunil
after
their
6-year-old
mid-air
controversial
fight.
Did
you
guys
know
how
much
has
Kapil
been
taking
home
as
his
salary
for
every
episode?
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Episodes,
Guestlist
&
More
The
entire
team
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
recently
celebrated
a
historic
milestone
after
teh
Netflix
show
maintained
a
spot
in
the
Global
Top
10
TV
Non-English
category
on
the
said
streaming
giant.
New
episodes
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
stream
every
Saturday
at
8
PM
only
on
Netflix.
The
show
keeps
engaging
the
audience
with
its
interesting
line-up
of
guests.
Aamir
Khan
graced
Kapil's
show
for
the
first
time
ever
on
the
5th
episode.
The
premiere
episode
featured
the
Kapoor
khandaan
-
Neetu
Kapoor,
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Riddhima
Kapoor
Sahani.
Besides
them,
the
handsome
brother
duo
-
Vicky
Kaushal
&
Sunny
Kaushal,
Indian
cricketers
-
Rohit
Sharma
&
Shreyas
Iyer,
the
stars
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
-
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Parineeti
Chopra
and
director
Imtiaz
Ali
have
made
it
to
the
gueslist
so
far.
Kapil
Sharma's
Salary
For
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Talking
about
the
moolah,
Kapil
Sharma
is
said
to
be
charging
a
hefty
paycheque
for
this
Netflix
show.
According
to
a
Zee
News
report,
Sharma
has
been
getting
paid
a
staggering
amount
of
around
Rs
26
CRORES
for
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show,
which
means
he
is
taking
home
aorund
Rs
5
crores
per
episode.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!