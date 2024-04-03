Tilasmi Bahein From Heeramandi Released: Here Are 5 Things That Make SLB And Sonakshi Sinha's Song Stand Out

Heeramandi
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
one
of
the
most
awaited
series
of
the
year.
It
is
created
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
and
will
premiere
on
Netflix.
The
series
stars
Manisha
Koirala,
Richa
Chadha,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Sharmin
Sehgal,
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
in
the
lead
roles.
The
teaser
and
the
song
Sakal
Ban
had
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
and
now,
the
second
song
titled
Tilasmi
Bahein
has
been
released.
The
song
is
composed
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
and
sung
by
Sharmistha
Chatterjee.
We
list
down
five
things
that
make
Tilasmi
Bahein
stand
out...
One-shot
song
Yes,
if
you
watch
the
song
carefully,
for
around
2
minutes
there's
no
cut.
It's
a
one-shot
song,
and
that's
something
new
when
we
talk
about
OTT
series.
One-shot
songs
are
nothing
new
in
Bollywood
films,
but
in
OTT
space,
surely
SLB
has
done
it
for
the
first
time.
Sonakshi
Sinha's
sex
appeal
Sonakshi
Sinha
has
featured
many
dance
numbers,
but
she
has
never
looked
so
hot
ever.
There's
no
skin
show
in
the
song;
she
is
seen
wearing
a
shimmery
saree
and
just
her
expressions
do
the
work
here.
It
clearly
looks
like
SLB
has
given
Sonakshi
a
role
of
a
lifetime.
One
look
of
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
The
song
mainly
focuses
on
Sonakshi,
but
that
one
scene
of
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
is
enough
to
make
you
go
weak
in
your
knees.
She
looks
stunning
in
that
scene.
Free-Spirited
Choreography
Mostly,
SLB's
songs
have
proper
choreography
with
a
hook
step
that
always
steals
the
show.
In
Tilasmi
Bahein,
the
choreography
is
very
free-spirited,
maybe
it
tries
to
give
out
the
flavour
of
Sonakshi's
character
in
the
series.
Hats
off
to
Kruti
Mahesh
for
that.
Setting
the
stage
for
War
The
song
surely
has
a
story
behind
it,
and
that's
what
hint
we
get
once
it
ends.
It
is
surely
Sonakshi's
character
vs
Manisha's
team.
It
gives
a
hint
that
a
major
scene
has
either
taken
place
before
the
song,
or
something
big
is
going
to
happen
after
the
song.
We
simply
can't
wait
to
watch
Heeramandi
on
Netflix
on
1st
May
2024.