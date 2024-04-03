Tilasmi Bahein From Heeramandi Released: Here Are 5 Things That Make SLB And Sonakshi Sinha's Song Stand Out

Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most awaited series of the year. It is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and will premiere on Netflix. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles. The teaser and the song Sakal Ban had grabbed everyone's attention, and now, the second song titled Tilasmi Bahein has been released.

The song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee. We list down five things that make Tilasmi Bahein stand out...

One-shot song

Yes, if you watch the song carefully, for around 2 minutes there's no cut. It's a one-shot song, and that's something new when we talk about OTT series. One-shot songs are nothing new in Bollywood films, but in OTT space, surely SLB has done it for the first time.

Sonakshi Sinha's sex appeal

Sonakshi Sinha has featured many dance numbers, but she has never looked so hot ever. There's no skin show in the song; she is seen wearing a shimmery saree and just her expressions do the work here. It clearly looks like SLB has given Sonakshi a role of a lifetime.

One look of Aditi Rao Hydari

The song mainly focuses on Sonakshi, but that one scene of Aditi Rao Hydari is enough to make you go weak in your knees. She looks stunning in that scene.

Free-Spirited Choreography

Mostly, SLB's songs have proper choreography with a hook step that always steals the show. In Tilasmi Bahein, the choreography is very free-spirited, maybe it tries to give out the flavour of Sonakshi's character in the series. Hats off to Kruti Mahesh for that.

Setting the stage for War

The song surely has a story behind it, and that's what hint we get once it ends. It is surely Sonakshi's character vs Manisha's team. It gives a hint that a major scene has either taken place before the song, or something big is going to happen after the song.

We simply can't wait to watch Heeramandi on Netflix on 1st May 2024.