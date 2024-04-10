Top 5 OTT Releases This Week: From Amar Singh Chamkila To Damaged, Enjoy Your EID With These Films

Top
5
OTT
Releases
This
Week:
Many
could
not
find
time
this
Eid
to
go
out
of
their
house
and
watch
movie
in
theaters,
therefore,
we
have
curated
top
OTT
releases
for
you.
From
infamous
story
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
to
musical
romantic
drama
of
The
Greatest
Hits,
we
have
all
kind
of
shows
that
could
fit
in
your
mood
thsi
weekend.
Grab
your
favorite
snack
and
bring
in
your
close
people
and
tune
to
your
favoirte
channel.
Here
are
some
top
releases
of
this
week:
1.
AMAR
SINGH
CHAMKILA
Netflix
Imtiaz
Ali
never
fails
to
impress
us
with
his
out-of-the-box
storyline.
Telling
the
story
of
Punjabi
singer
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
the
movie
is
releasing
on
April
12
exclusively
on
Netflix.
It
features
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
in
the
lead
roles.
2.
Gaami
Zee
5
The
Telugu
language
epic
adventure
Gaami
is
releasing
on
Zee
5
on
April
12.
Fearing
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
lead
role,
the
movie
spins
aroun
the
life
of
an
Aghora
who
goes
on
an
adventure
into
Himalayas
to
find
a
cure
for
a
rare
humna
condition.
The
movie
will
make
you
binge
it
until
the
end
as
the
Aghora
answers
the
haunting
question
of
his
life.
3.
The
Greatest
Hits
Disney+
Hotstar
If
you
want
something
light
to
watch,
The
Greatest
Hits,
releasing
on
April
12
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
could
be
a
perfect
fit
as
it
is
a
romantic
musical
movie.
Featuring
Lucy
Boyton
in
the
role
of
Harriet,
the
movie
shows
how
she
goes
back
in
time
with
certain
songs.
Her
life
turns
upside
down
when
she
goes
back
exploring
the
romantic
time
with
her
ex
boyfriend
while
being
in
a
relationship
with
another
guy
in
present.
4.
Civil
War
A24
Released
in
theaters
on
March
14,
Civil
War
is
all
set
to
release
globally
for
eagerly
waiting
audience
on
April
12.
The
OTT
platform
where
the
movie
will
be
released
has
not
yet
been
confirmed.
It
is
speculated
that
it
will
either
release
on
A24
or
Max.
The
movie
is
set
in
dystopian
future
America.
5.
Damaged
Video-on-demand
at
Lionsgate
Releasing
on
April
12
both
in
theaters
and
on
Video-on-demand
at
Lionsgate,
Damaged
is
a
psychological
thriller.
Directed
by
Terry
McDonagh,
the
action
thriller
spins
around
the
story
of
a
mysterious
serial
killer
who
successfully
massacred
five
people.
Five
years
later,
same
serial
killer
emerges
to
limelight.
The
authorities
now
hustle
to
catch
the
gruesome
killer.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 16:11 [IST]