Top 5 OTT Releases This Week: From Amar Singh Chamkila To Damaged, Enjoy Your EID With These Films

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week: Many could not find time this Eid to go out of their house and watch movie in theaters, therefore, we have curated top OTT releases for you. From infamous story of Amar Singh Chamkila to musical romantic drama of The Greatest Hits, we have all kind of shows that could fit in your mood thsi weekend. Grab your favorite snack and bring in your close people and tune to your favoirte channel. Here are some top releases of this week:

1. AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA

Netflix

Imtiaz Ali never fails to impress us with his out-of-the-box storyline. Telling the story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie is releasing on April 12 exclusively on Netflix. It features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

2. Gaami

Zee 5

The Telugu language epic adventure Gaami is releasing on Zee 5 on April 12. Fearing Vishwak Sen in the lead role, the movie spins aroun the life of an Aghora who goes on an adventure into Himalayas to find a cure for a rare humna condition. The movie will make you binge it until the end as the Aghora answers the haunting question of his life.

3. The Greatest Hits

Disney+ Hotstar

If you want something light to watch, The Greatest Hits, releasing on April 12 on Disney+ Hotstar, could be a perfect fit as it is a romantic musical movie. Featuring Lucy Boyton in the role of Harriet, the movie shows how she goes back in time with certain songs. Her life turns upside down when she goes back exploring the romantic time with her ex boyfriend while being in a relationship with another guy in present.

4. Civil War

A24

Released in theaters on March 14, Civil War is all set to release globally for eagerly waiting audience on April 12. The OTT platform where the movie will be released has not yet been confirmed. It is speculated that it will either release on A24 or Max. The movie is set in dystopian future America.

5. Damaged

Video-on-demand at Lionsgate

Releasing on April 12 both in theaters and on Video-on-demand at Lionsgate, Damaged is a psychological thriller. Directed by Terry McDonagh, the action thriller spins around the story of a mysterious serial killer who successfully massacred five people. Five years later, same serial killer emerges to limelight. The authorities now hustle to catch the gruesome killer.