Undekhi 3 OTT Release Date, Trailer, Cast: Atwala Back With Revenge Saga, When & Where To Watch

Papa Ji is back! Sony LIV unveils the trailer of their highly anticipated thriller - Undekhi 3. Brace yourself to witness Papa Ji like never before, as he delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception. This season is sure to take viewers on a massive ride of emotions and thrill as the story progresses spine-chilling bloodshed.

As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge.

Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa Ji, said, "Returning to 'Undekhi' for its third season isn't just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it's about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in lead roles.

Watch Undekhi 3 from 10th May exclusively on Sony LIV!

Trailer: