Undekhi 3 OTT Release Date, Trailer, Cast: Atwala Back With Revenge Saga, When & Where To Watch

Papa
Ji
is
back!
Sony
LIV
unveils
the
trailer
of
their
highly
anticipated
thriller
-
Undekhi
3.
Brace
yourself
to
witness
Papa
Ji
like
never
before,
as
he
delves
deeper
into
the
realm
of
darkness
and
deception.
This
season
is
sure
to
take
viewers
on
a
massive
ride
of
emotions
and
thrill
as
the
story
progresses
spine-chilling
bloodshed.
As
the
Atwal
family
unleashes
chaos,
grappling
with
family
politics
and
confronting
their
concealed
past
becomes
a
massive
challenge.
Thrilling
encounters,
a
battle
for
ultimate
supremacy,
and
long-buried
mysteries
resurfacing
to
haunt
them,
this
season
promises
to
showcase
an
electrifying
fight
for
power
amidst
a
relentless
force
of
revenge.
Harsh
Chhaya,
who
portrays
Papa
Ji,
said,
"Returning
to
'Undekhi'
for
its
third
season
isn't
just
about
witnessing
Papaji
and
the
Atwal
family
reclaiming
power;
it's
about
delving
deeper
into
the
characters
that
have
captivated
fans
for
so
long.
Season
3
has
added
a
new
layer
of
excitement,
so
get
ready
to
uncover
hidden
depths
you
never
knew
existed.
The
characters
go
through
a
rollercoaster
of
emotions
as
they
navigate
in
a
world
where
morality
is
blurred
and
loyalties
are
ever-shifting.
The
show
will
challenge
your
perceptions,
unravel
mysteries,
and
undoubtedly
leave
a
lasting,
shocking
impact."
Produced
by
Applause
Entertainment,
in
association
with
Banijay
Asia,
and
directed
by
Ashish
R
Shukla,
Undekhi
3
features
Harsh
Chhaya,
Dibyendu
Bhattacharya,
Surya
Sharma,
Ankur
Rathee,
Anchal
Singh,
Ayn
Zoya,
Varun
Badola
and
Shivangi
Singh
in
lead
roles.
Watch
Undekhi
3
from
10th
May
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV!