We’re Excited! Closer To Her Release, Anushka Sen As ‘Asmara’ Treats Us With The BTS Of Her ‘Arrival’

Anushka
Sen,
a
Different
Global
Star
of
India
is
constantly
making
waves
in
the
entertainment
industry.
At
a
very
young
age,
the
young
global
star
has
made
a
very
big
name
for
herself
across
the
globe.
She
is
impressing
the
audiences
with
her
exceptional
talent
as
she
takes
on
challenging
roles
and
nailing
them
effortlessly.
The
young
talent
is
the
star
of
the
moment
at
present.
Anushka
is
gearing
up
for
the
big
release
of
her
digital
show
'Dil
Dosti
Dilemma'.
The
show
is
carrying
phenomenal
buzz
among
the
audiences
and
the
front
foot
reason
is
Anushka.
Amidst
the
promotions,
Anushka
Sen
is
giving
a
digital
treat
to
the
audiences
with
exclusive
behind-the-scenes
from
her
show
and
promotions
on
her
social
media.
The
actress
is
constantly
sharing
pictures
with
her
fans
and
the
audiences,
keeping
the
expectations
sky-high.
Right
from
the
trailer
to
the
BTS
visuals,
Anushka
Sen
is
seen
as
a
stand-out
performer
in
the
show.
The
fans
and
the
audiences
are
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
the
show
on
Prime
Video.
She
is
playing
the
character
of
cheerful
girl
Asmara
in
the
show
and
she
livens
up
the
screen
like
no
other
and
is
truly
building
up
our
excitement
for
the
series.
Her
fans
have
praised
her
for
her
commitment
and
have
expressed
their
love
and
admiration
for
her
talent.
Overall,
Anushka
Sen's
portrayal
of
Asmara
in
Dil
Dosti
Dilemma
has
been
a
breath
of
fresh
air
in
the
world
and
a
treat
for
her
fans.
We
can't
wait
to
see
what
she
has
in
store
for
us
next!
Anushka
Sen's
Dil
Dosti
Dilemma
premiers
on
Prime
Video
on
the
25th
of
April,
2024.
