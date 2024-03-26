What's HOT On OTT: Once A Trip! Dubai, Tripling & Other Best Travel Shows To Watch On Long Weekends
March-April 2024 offers a range of travel shows for virtual globetrotters. From Dubai's desert magic in 'Once A Trip! Dubai' to the survival challenges in 'Man vs. Wild', and the cultural richness in 'Great Indian Railway Journeys', viewers can explore diverse landscapes and adventures from their homes.
OTT
travel
shows:
As
we
step
into
the
vibrant
season
of
March-April
2024,
the
allure
of
travel
beckons
us
with
an
irresistible
call.
It's
the
perfect
time
for
those
short
but
sweet
escapes
to
destinations
that
promise
an
enchanting
mix
of
cultures,
landscapes,
and
adventures.
From
the
serene
beaches
to
the
majestic
mountains,
these
journeys
offer
a
break
from
the
mundane,
inviting
us
to
explore
the
world
from
the
comfort
of
our
couches.
Among these captivating destinations, Dubai stands out as a city that fuels the imagination with its stunning desert landscapes and sky-piercing architecture. The 'Once A Trip! Dubai' series promises an adventure that combines the city's rich culture with comedy, and adventure, ensuring an experience filled with laughter, awe, and connections.
Fans of wilderness and survival shows will be thrilled with "Man vs. Wild", where Bear Grylls takes viewers through harsh terrains, offering survival tips and insights. The series emphasizes Grylls' hands-on approach, enhancing the authenticity of each episode, earning a nod from the Prime Minister and making it a must-watch for adventure enthusiasts.
The "Great Indian Railway Journeys" offers a captivating expedition through India's diverse landscapes, from ancient temples to scenic trails. This series appeals to history buffs and adventure-seekers alike, presenting India's rich heritage and natural beauty in a raw and gritty format.
"Kalki's Great Escape" follows Kalki Koechlin and her father as they explore the North-East of India, covering Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Their journey on bikes spans over 4000 km in 13 days, revealing awe-inspiring vistas and the unique culture of the region.
For those who enjoy a mix of comedy and drama, "Tripling" on TVF (The Viral Fever) is a series that captures the adventures of three siblings on a road trip full of unexpected twists. Their journey through Rajasthan brings them closer, amidst laughter, tears, and heartache.
Lastly, the Zee5 docuseries explores the darker side of travel, visiting notorious landmarks and delving into rituals, shadows, and tales of death. From the death-worshipping sects of Varanasi to the haunted sites of Fukushima and New Orleans, it offers a spine-tingling look at the world's most macabre destinations.
As we look ahead to 2024, the invitation to embark on these diverse journeys offers a unique opportunity to experience the world's wonders and cultures. Whether it's the allure of Dubai's imagination-stirring landscapes, the survival challenges in "Man vs. Wild", the historical richness in "Great Indian Railway Journeys", the personal exploration in "Kalki's Great Escape", the familial bonds in "Tripling", or the eerie adventures in the Zee5 docuseries, there's a travel-themed show for every type of wanderlust. Let's set forth on a virtual trip around the globe from our homes!