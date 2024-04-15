Woh Bhi Din The OTT Release: Critics, Fans Praise The Nostalgic Trip In Rohit Saraf's Film

Rohit Saraf, known as the national crush after his role in Netflix's 'Mismatched’, is currently drawing attention with his latest release on OTT, 'Woh Bhi Din The’. This film, initially titled 'Banana’, was shot back in 2013 but only found its way to viewers after an 11-year wait. Since its release, it has received a lot of praise from both fans and critics alike.

The film's journey to the audience after such a long time has sparked positive reactions, with a noted portal praising Rohit Saraf's portrayal of Rahul Sinha. The review highlighted Saraf's skillful conveyance of emotions and expressions, showcasing his talent despite his young age at the time of filming. Fans have also expressed their love for the movie, calling it a heartfelt creation and a nostalgic journey back to simpler times.

Rohit was just 16 years old when he filmed for this project under the direction of Sajid Ali, marking what was intended to be his debut film. Reflecting on his experience, Rohit shared an emotional note about his initial days on set, revealing his journey and growth in the industry.

Looking ahead, Rohit Saraf is preparing for his upcoming theatrical release, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound’. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in 'Mismatched 3’, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry. Saraf's career trajectory demonstrates his versatility and ability to resonate with audiences across varying platforms, from OTT to the big screen.