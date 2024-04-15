Woh Bhi Din The OTT Release: Critics, Fans Praise The Nostalgic Trip In Rohit Saraf's Film

Rohit
Saraf,
known
as
the
national
crush
after
his
role
in
Netflix's
'Mismatched’,
is
currently
drawing
attention
with
his
latest
release
on
OTT,
'Woh
Bhi
Din
The’.
This
film,
initially
titled
'Banana’,
was
shot
back
in
2013
but
only
found
its
way
to
viewers
after
an
11-year
wait.
Since
its
release,
it
has
received
a
lot
of
praise
from
both
fans
and
critics
alike.
The
film's
journey
to
the
audience
after
such
a
long
time
has
sparked
positive
reactions,
with
a
noted
portal
praising
Rohit
Saraf's
portrayal
of
Rahul
Sinha.
The
review
highlighted
Saraf's
skillful
conveyance
of
emotions
and
expressions,
showcasing
his
talent
despite
his
young
age
at
the
time
of
filming.
Fans
have
also
expressed
their
love
for
the
movie,
calling
it
a
heartfelt
creation
and
a
nostalgic
journey
back
to
simpler
times.
Rohit
was
just
16
years
old
when
he
filmed
for
this
project
under
the
direction
of
Sajid
Ali,
marking
what
was
intended
to
be
his
debut
film.
Reflecting
on
his
experience,
Rohit
shared
an
emotional
note
about
his
initial
days
on
set,
revealing
his
journey
and
growth
in
the
industry.
Looking
ahead,
Rohit
Saraf
is
preparing
for
his
upcoming
theatrical
release,
'Ishq
Vishk
Rebound’.
Additionally,
fans
can
look
forward
to
seeing
him
in
'Mismatched
3’,
further
solidifying
his
presence
in
the
entertainment
industry.
Saraf's
career
trajectory
demonstrates
his
versatility
and
ability
to
resonate
with
audiences
across
varying
platforms,
from
OTT
to
the
big
screen.