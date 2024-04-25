Women Of My Billion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Production On Prime Video?

New
Delhi,
Apr
25
(PTI)
“Women
of
My
Billion”,
an
upcoming
documentary
from
actor-producer
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
will
premiere
on
Prime
Video
on
May
3,
the
streaming
service
announced
on
Thursday.
Directed
by
Ajitesh
Sharma,
the
documentary
narrates
the
true
story
of
Srishti
Bakshi,
who
embarked
on
a
walking
pilgrimage
from
Kanyakumari
to
Kashmir,
spanning
3,800
kms
over
240
days,
with
a
mission
to
find
and
share
stories
about
women,
their
struggles,
dreams,
rights,
and
their
wins,
against
all
odds,
a
press
release
said.
Chopra
Jonas
has
produced
through
her
banner
Purple
Pebble
Pictures
in
collaboration
with
Apoorva
Bakshi’s
Awedacious
Originals.
“Women
have
borne
the
brunt
of
gender
bias
for
far
too
long,
enduring
a
silent
struggle
against
entrenched
social
injustices
that
seek
to
suppress
their
voices.
With
'WOMB',
the
aim
is
to
transcend
these
struggles
-
to
be
a
beacon
of
hope,”
the
41-year-old
actor
said.
“'WOMB'
is
not
merely
a
depiction
of
pain
and
suffering,
but
a
rallying
cry
and
call
for
solidarity
and
action.
We
hope
this
film
takes
us
a
step
closer
to
a
world
where
every
woman
is
appreciated,
honoured,
and
empowered
to
soar," she
added.
According
to
Prime
Video,
"Women
of
My
Billion" sheds
light
on
the
on-ground
realities
of
the
many
trials
encountered
by
women
in
India.
Manish
Menghani,
director
and
head
of
content
licensing,
at
Prime
Video
India,
said
the
streaming
service
is
committed
towards
elevating
narratives
that
are
inspiring
and
can
be
catalysts
of
change.
“Srishti
Bakshi’s
endeavour
to
shed
light
on
these
critical
aspects
and
taking
vital
steps
towards
preventing
violence
against
women
and
empowering
them
is
a
courageous
initiative
that
needs
to
be
taken
to
a
wider
audience.
It
is
an
honour
for
us
to
collaborate
with
Purple
Pebble
Pictures
and
Awedacious
Originals
to
bring
this
incredibly
important
documentary
to
our
customers
in
India
and
across
the
world,"
he
added.