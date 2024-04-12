Wonderful World Episode 13 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch In India? Check DEETS

Wonderful
World
Episode
13
Release
Update:
Starring
Kim
Nam-joo,
Cha
Eun-woo,
Kim
Kang-woo,
and
Im
Se-mi
in
the
key
roles,
the
K-drama
Wonderful
World
made
its
OTT
debut
last
month,
receiving
a
positive
response
from
streaming
enthusiasts.
With
twelve
episodes
already
available,
the
show
is
currently
in
its
finale
week
with
fans
eagerly
await
the
release
of
the
thirteenth
episode
of
the
popular
drama.
Curious
about
the
release
of
Wonderful
World
Episode
13
and
details
related
to
it?
No
need
to
worry,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
an
avid
K-drama
enthusiast
or
simply
seeking
a
synopsis
of
the
storyline,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
gathered
all
the
essential
information
for
you
below.
WONDERFUL
WORLD
STORYLINE
AND
TEAM
DETAILS
The
series
narrates
the
tale
of
a
psychology
professor
who
undergoes
a
devastating
loss
when
her
young
son
dies
under
unfair
circumstances.
The
killer
doesn't
get
punishment,
so
she
decides
to
take
the
matter
in
her
hands.
Along
the
way,
she
meets
others
who
are
also
going
through
similar
situations.
Together,
they
embark
on
a
journey
to
unravel
the
mystery
and
find
solace.
Wonderful
World
has
been
directed
by
Lee
Seung
Young.
Before
this,
he
worked
on
other
shows
like
the
Tracer
series,
Voice
series,
Missing
Noir
M,
and
others.
Kim
Ji
Eun
wrote
the
script,
and
she
has
also
written
for
other
shows
like
Why
Her?,
Lie
After
Lie,
Cheongdamdong
Scandal,
and
more.
WONDERFUL
WORLD
EPISODE
13
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
The
popular
Korean
drama,
Wonderful
World,
is
set
to
unveil
its
thirteenth
episode
today
(April
12)
in
the
evening.
The
show's
new
episodes
airs
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
9:50
pm
KST
which
is
6:20
pm
IST
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
It
premiered
on
March
1
and
is
finally
coming
to
an
end
after
a
run
of
over
a
month.
WONDERFUL
WORLD
FINAL
EPISODE
DATE
For
the
uninitiated,
the
makers
of
Wonderful
World
will
release
its
final
episode
tomorrow
(April
13)
on
the
OTT
giant.
Because
of
its
popularity,
the
network
decided
to
make
the
final
episode
of
the
drama
90
minutes
long.
This
longer
time
will
help
wrap
up
the
story
in
a
satisfying
way,
which
is
appropriate
for
the
drama.
Are
you
excited
about
watching
the
final
episodes
of
Wonderful
World?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.