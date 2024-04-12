Wonderful World Episode 13 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch In India? Check DEETS

Wonderful World Episode 13 Release Update: Starring Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, and Im Se-mi in the key roles, the K-drama Wonderful World made its OTT debut last month, receiving a positive response from streaming enthusiasts. With twelve episodes already available, the show is currently in its finale week with fans eagerly await the release of the thirteenth episode of the popular drama.

Curious about the release of Wonderful World Episode 13 and details related to it? No need to worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're an avid K-drama enthusiast or simply seeking a synopsis of the storyline, cast, and characters, we've gathered all the essential information for you below.

WONDERFUL WORLD STORYLINE AND TEAM DETAILS

The series narrates the tale of a psychology professor who undergoes a devastating loss when her young son dies under unfair circumstances. The killer doesn't get punishment, so she decides to take the matter in her hands. Along the way, she meets others who are also going through similar situations. Together, they embark on a journey to unravel the mystery and find solace.

Wonderful World has been directed by Lee Seung Young. Before this, he worked on other shows like the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M, and others. Kim Ji Eun wrote the script, and she has also written for other shows like Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal, and more.

WONDERFUL WORLD EPISODE 13 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

The popular Korean drama, Wonderful World, is set to unveil its thirteenth episode today (April 12) in the evening. The show's new episodes airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST on Disney Plus Hotstar. It premiered on March 1 and is finally coming to an end after a run of over a month.

WONDERFUL WORLD FINAL EPISODE DATE

For the uninitiated, the makers of Wonderful World will release its final episode tomorrow (April 13) on the OTT giant. Because of its popularity, the network decided to make the final episode of the drama 90 minutes long. This longer time will help wrap up the story in a satisfying way, which is appropriate for the drama.

Are you excited about watching the final episodes of Wonderful World? Tell us in the comments section below.