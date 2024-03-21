Yeh Meri Family 3 Cast, Plot, And Release Date: Dive Into Nostalgia As Show Returns With Third Season

Yeh
Meri
Family
3
Update:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
is
all
set
to
make
a
triumphant
return
with
the
highly
anticipated
Season
3,
of
the
cult
family
drama
Yeh
Meri
Family.
The
streaming
service
today
(March
21)
announced
the
new
season
of
the
show
bringing
back
the
beloved
Awasthi
Family.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
CAST,
PLOT,
AND
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
The
third
season
features
Hetal
Gada,
Anngad
Raaj,
Rajesh
Kumar,
and
Juhi
Parmar.
The
third
season
will
take
the
viewers
on
an
emotional
journey
through
the
eyes
of
Rishi,
an
11-year-old
mischievous
boy
with
a
heart
as
big
as
his
dreams.
Evoking
nostalgic
emotions
and
celebrating
the
beauty
of
family
while
rediscovering
the
magic
of
the
golden
era,
Yeh
Meri
Family,
a
TVF
production,
will
stream
soon
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
enchanting
spring
of
1995,
Yeh
Meri
Family
S3
beautifully
summarizes
the
intricacies
of
family
dynamics,
reminiscing
the
good
old
days
and
unbreakable
bonds.
As
the
Awasthi
family
navigates
through
the
complexities
of
life,
each
moment
unfolds
with
a
perfect
balance
of
warmth,
laughter,
and
nostalgia.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
SEASON
3
STORYLINE
From
the
bustling
streets
to
the
cozy
confines
of
home,
relive
the
glory
days
of
Bollywood,
when
Salman
and
Shahrukh
ruled
the
hearts,
and
each
century
made
by
Sachin
sent
the
nation
into
a
frenzy
of
excitement.
A
heartfelt
treat
for
viewers,
the
narrative
will
transport
them
back
to
the
time
when
owning
a
Maruti
800
was
a
symbol
of
status,
and
evenings
spent
at
home
with
family
and
friends
were
cherished
beyond
measure.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
shared,
"Amazon
miniTV
is
thrilled
to
announce
the
return
the
third
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family.
A
family
drama
that
has
carved
its
place
in
the
hearts
of
viewers,
it
promises
to
take
viewers
on
a
nostalgic
trip
with
its
endearing
characters
and
relatable
storyline
and
gives
a
warm
hug
to
everyone."
Juhi
Parmar
sharing
her
thoughts
on
being
back
with
the
third
season,
said,
"Neerja
has
gotten
so
much
love
from
the
audience
and
I
am
thrilled
that
I
have
gotten
to
play
such
a
relatable
yet
fun
character.
I
am
excited
about
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
as
the
flavor
continues
and
so
does
the
entertainment.
All
of
us
love
nostalgia
and
the
90s
and
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
just
that,
the
simple
old
days
of
life.
As
for
Neerja,
she's
here
to
remind
you
that
love
compassion
and
discipline
can
exist
together,
that's
the
balance
of
life!"
"Returning
for
the
third
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
fills
me
with
an
immense
sense
of
joy
and
nostalgia.
Sanjay's
character
resonates
with
me
on
a
profound
level
as
he
is
a
reflection
of
the
values
we
hold
dear.
Portraying
such
a
multifaceted
character
is
both
rewarding
and
challenging
and
I
am
grateful
for
the
opportunity
to
bring
him
to
life
once
again.
I
am
excited
for
viewers
to
join
us
on
this
nostalgic
journey,
as
we
laugh,
cry,
and
rediscover
the
beauty
of
family
and
relationships,"
shared
Rajesh
Kumar
while
expressing
his
delight
in
returning
in
the
third
season.
WHEN
WILL
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
3
RELEASE?
Embark
on
a
heartfelt
journey
through
the
cherished
memories
of
90's
India
in
Yeh
Meri
Family
S3.
Produced
by
The
Viral
Fever,
the
series
will
soon
stream
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Fire
TV,
and
Play
Store.