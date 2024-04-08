Yeh Meri Family 3 Release, Platform | Rajesh Kumar Praises Co-Star Juhi Parmar: She Won't Act Until...

Mumbai,
8th
April
2024:
Amazon
miniTV-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
recently
released
the
third
installment
of
their
highly
anticipated
cult
family
drama
-
Yeh
Meri
Family.
Set
in
the
spring
of
1995,
this
season
is
a
one-way
ticket
to
the
90s
with
its
relatable
storyline
and
parallel
character
sketch.
This
season,
the
story
is
narrated
from
the
point
of
view
of
an
11-year-old
Rishi.
He
is
smart,
sensitive,
outspoken,
and
offers
his
ideas
about
his
family
with
a
unique
sense
of
humor.
However,
he
occasionally
surprises
us
with
sage-like
wisdom.
This
season
also
stars
Anngaad
Raaj
as
the
youngest
in
the
Awasthi
Family,
featuring
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar,
and
Hetal
Gada
Gada
in
pivotal
roles.
Sharing
his
experience
while
shooting
with
seasoned
actors
like
Juhi
Parmar
and
Rajesh
Kumar
for
this
heartwarming
series,
Anngad
said,
"With
Rajesh
sir,
there
is
something
special.
He
was
so
nice,
whenever
he
forgot
his
lines,
he
used
to
ask
me,
'What
is
the
next
line
please
tell
me!'.
And
if
I
forget
something
I
also
asked
him,
so
we
all
remember
each
other's
lines.
Juhi
Ma'am's
joyful
behaviour
was
a
bonus,
making
the
overall
experience
even
more
pleasant.
It
was
truly
delightful
to
interact
with
everyone,
and
I
had
a
wonderful
time".
Adding
to
this,
Rajesh
Kumar
who
essays
the
role
of
Sanjay
Awasthi
in
the
series,
expressed
his
delight
in
working
with
Juhi
Parmar.
"Working
with
Juhi
was
fantastic.
She
is
such
a
great
actor
to
work
with,
very
truthful,
honest,
and
focused
on
work.
The
best
part
is
that
her
logic
is
very
clear.
She
won't
act
until
she
resolves
her
doubts,
but
she
remains
committed
to
the
script
and
has
an
excellent
memory.
I
would
say
she
is
a
seasoned
actor,
working
with
her
has
been
a
delightful
experience.
Doesn't
matter
if
it
is
the
first,
second,
or
third
time,
she
is
not
at
all
a
difficult
actor
to
work
with" he
shared.
The
third
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
available
on
Amazon
miniTV
exclusively
for
free,
accessible
with
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Playstore,
and
Fire
TV.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 15:45 [IST]