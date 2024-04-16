Yeh Meri Family 3 Star Juhi Parmar Speaks About Her Reel vs Real Motherhood

Yeh
Meri
Family
3
Update:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
recently
unveiled
the
third
installment
of
their
renowned
family
drama
franchise,
Yeh
Meri
Family.
Conceptualized
by
TVF,
the
series
takes
viewers
into
the
lives
of
the
Awasthis,
a
middle-class
Indian
family
that
goes
through
life's
ups
and
downs
together.
Set
in
the
spring
of
1995,
the
latest
edition
of
this
franchise
resonates
with
audiences
as
it
provides
a
glimpse
into
the
relationship
between
siblings
and
all
the
banter
that
comes
alongside
it.
Starring
Anngaad
Raaj,
Hetal
Gada,
Rajesh
Kumar,
and
Juhi
Parmar
in
prominent
roles,
the
narrative
unfolds
through
the
eyes
of
the
young
protagonist
Rishi,
a
seventh-grade
science
enthusiast.
Juhi
Parmar,
who
portrays
the
character
of
Neerja,
shared
her
thoughts
on
how
similar
she
is
in
real
life
to
her
on-screen
character.
She
said,
"The
series'
sequence
does
not
resonate
with
me.
My
character
Neerja
is
portrayed
as
a
strict
mother
who
is
often
upset
with
the
kids
for
various
reasons.
However,
my
personal
life
is
quite
different,
especially
my
relationship
with
my
daughter.
Unlike
how
Ritika
and
Rishi
refer
to
Neerja
as
'Kiran
Bedi',
my
daughter
Samairra
affectionately
calls
me
Mommy
Palooza.
Therefore,
I
am
not
like
Kiran
Bedi
to
her,
and
our
bond
is
truly
special."
Also,
she
spoke
about
her
experience
working
with
Rajesh
Kumar,
"Working
with
Rajesh
again
was
fabulous.
He's
an
amazing
actor
and
we
had
a
fantastic
time
filming
together.
Also,
he's
incredibly
funny
and
brings
so
much
energy
to
the
set,
which
enhances
the
scenes."
The
new
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free,
accessible
with
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Play
Store,
and
Fire
TV.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:02 [IST]