Amitabh Bachchan Extends Good Wishes To The New ‘AI Mahabharat’

Amitabh Bachchan Extends Good Wishes

Mumbai, October 22, 2025: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has extended his congratulations to the upcoming AI Mahabharat, reposting its trailer on his official X handle and sharing his "all good wishes" with the team. The megastar's acknowledgment has created strong buzz ahead of the series' release.

AI Mahabharat, created by Collective Media Network under its Historyverse initiative, reimagines India's greatest epic through AI-driven storytelling. The series combines mythology, technology, and cinematic artistry to bring the timeless saga to life for a new generation of viewers.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on October 25, followed by its television debut on Star Plus on October 26. The first instalment of the series encompasses 100 episodes, allowing viewers to relive the legendary tale of the dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas - told through a new lens that fuses ancient wisdom with modern innovation.

