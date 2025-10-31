Baai Tujhyapaayi Review: Sajiri Joshi-Kshitee Jog's Show Gives A Hard Punch To Patriarchy & Blind Faith

Set in 1992 Maharashtra, Baai Tujhyapaayi follows Ahilya, a girl challenging societal norms and pursuing education amidst traditional pressures. The series critiques adolescent marriage and advocates for women's rights.





Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Siddhesh Dhuri, Shivraj Waichal, Vibhawari Deshpande, Anil More Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari



Set in fictional village in Maharashtra during 1992, the series "Baai Tujhyapaayi" explores outdated societal norms. The villagers worship the goddess Vesai but engage in regressive practices. Girls are married off once they reach puberty, often to much older men. Those who resist face public and their families are shunned. The goddess is seen as a protector of the village's honour, yet her devotees face harsh tests.

The story centres on Ahilya, a bright student aspiring to become a doctor. Despite being engaged to Jaysing, an ambitious politician with little education, Ahilya defies tradition by hiding her menstrual cycle to continue her studies. This deception highlights the strong bond between Ahilya and her mother Lakshmi, one of the show's memorable aspects.

Exploring Societal Norms and Traditions

The Marathi show is adapted from Muthukumar's Tamil series "Ayali," available on ZEE5. Director Nipun Dharmadhikari and writers Nikhil Khaire and Mukta Bam localise the material effectively. The series features well-crafted scenes that contrast blind faith with rational thinking, showcasing fine performances by its cast.

The seven-episode series reveals adolescent marriage as an extreme form of control over women's behaviour and beliefs. The village's culture discriminates against women, with men holding power through religious customs. The goddess offers refuge but also binds women in chains controlled by men.

Character Dynamics and Performances

Ahilya's real struggle unfolds at home, where she faces resistance from her parents. Her mother Lakshmi fears the consequences of Ahilya's rebellion, while her father Aaba supports his daughter's dreams. These family dynamics add depth to the narrative, highlighting sacrifices made by previous generations.

Sajiri Joshi shines as Ahilya, bringing depth to her character despite speaking like an adult at times. Kishtee Jog portrays a tough yet loving matriarch convincingly. Siddhesh Dhuri plays Aaba, a modern farmer grappling with change within his household.

Powerful Scenes and Themes

The series balances its message about educating girls with depictions of village life. Early episodes handle this lightly but later ones veer into fantasy, affecting plausibility. Despite this shift, the exploration of relationships and superstition remains impactful.

Gopal, a school teacher obsessed with menstrual cycles, contrasts with Mangala, a progressive teacher supporting Ahilya's ambitions. These characters highlight differing attitudes towards women's education and autonomy within the community.

"Baai Tujhyapaayi" succeeds in portraying powerful scenes and creating an authentic setting despite its ending's shortcomings. Memorable moments include Ahilya's bravery, Lakshmi's empathy, Saraswati's plight, and Gopal's unsettling presence.

The temple priestess Rama Nadgauda embodies Vesai's glory and cunningness effectively. Overall, the show offers a compelling narrative that challenges traditional beliefs while celebrating individual courage and resilience.