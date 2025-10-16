Bhagwat Chapter 1 Raakshas Release Time: Here's When Arshad Warsi's Crime Thriller Will Premiere



Bhagwat Chapter 1 Raakshas Release Time: Arshad Warsi, who has been making headlines with his cameo as Gafoor Bhai in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is back in the limelight. After all, he is coming with the much awaited crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter 1 Raakshas. Directed by Akshay Shere, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Kanishk Gangwal, and Vipin Agnihotri and has been one of the most talked about releases of the year.

Starring Arshad Warsi in the role of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, Bhagwat Chapter 1 Raakshas also features Jitendra Kumar as Sameer who is a professor in the lead along with Devas Dikshit, Tara Alisha Berry, Hemant Saini, and Ayesha Kaduskar in supporting roles. Set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat - Chapter 1: Raakshas revolves around Inspector Bhagwat who is investigating the missing of a young woman. Amid the investigation, Sameer emerges as a suspect whose seemingly calm demeanor and complex identity grabs eyeballs. In fact, the psychological tension between Bhagwat and Sameer has been one of the key elements of Bhagwat Chapter 1 Raakshas. As the trailer has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, the movie is set to premiere on October 17

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas Release Time

Wondering when to watch Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas? Well the crime thriller will be releasing on Zee5 at midnight tonight (October 17, 2025, Friday).

Meanwhile, talking about breaking stereotype with his role in Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, Jitendra Kumar told PTI, "I was very excited to step out of my comfort zone... I found the role quite challenging as I have never done anything like this before. I was uncertain as to how I will pull it off. But with each challenge there was a different level of excitement that I felt".