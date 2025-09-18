The Bads Of Bollywood Release: Has The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Released Online? Where Can Fans Stream On OTT

The Bads Of Bollywood Release: The wait is finally over! Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is finally set to make his mark in the entertainment industry as a director. His directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood (also stylized as The Ba**ds of Bollywood), is a Netflix India original that has already generated significant buzz, even before its official release.

Rather than appearing in front of the camera, Aryan Khan has taken on the role of guiding the creative process behind the scenes. As The Bads Of Bollywood has been making headlines since its announcement, fans are eagerly anticipating his approach to storytelling and direction.

As the countdown to The Ba***ds Of Bollywood nears its premiere, excitement is building across the nation. Fans will have the chance to stream episodes 1-7 on Netflix as soon as the series drops, ensuring they won't miss a moment of the drama, suspense, and surprising twists that are set to unfold.

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND PLOT - EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have teamed up for The Bads of Bollywood, which dives deep into the hidden side of the entertainment world, far beyond the glitz and glamour usually shown on screen. The story follows an outsider who tries to carve a space for himself in the highly competitive film industry.

Along the way, he faces everything from backdoor politics and personal betrayals to dreams crushed by reality. It's a gripping mix of ambition, chaos, and the high stakes of fame. The show stars Lakshya, known for his performance in Kill, and seasoned actor Bobby Deol in powerful lead roles. Joining them are Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal, both playing key supporting characters.

To raise the excitement even further, the trailer hints at special appearances by Bollywood heavyweights such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

WHEN IS THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD COMING OUT ON NETFLIX?

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Bads Of Bollywood will be released today (September 18). The series has a total of seven episodes, which will be released together on the OTT giant at 12:30 PM, and promises to keep viewers hooked till the very end.