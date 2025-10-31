It: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Release Date In India: Here's When The 2nd Episode Of Horror Series Will Be Out



IT Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Release Date In India: The fans of horror movies and supernatural drama came with an ultimate treat this year with the release of It: Welcome to Derry. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It, It: Welcome to Derry is developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, It: Welcome to Derry is the prequel to the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019).

It: Welcome to Derry features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler along with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise from the films. It: Welcome to Derry is set in 1962 and revolves around a couple who moves to Derry with their son who goes missing and soon bad things begin to happen in the town. While the trailer grabbed a lot of eyeballs, IT: Welcome To Derry came with first episode lately and it opened to rave reviews. Now all eyes are set on It: Welcome to Derry episode 2

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Release Date In India

To note, It: Welcome to Derry episode 2 will be releasing in India on November 3, 2025 and will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar.

IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2: What To Expect?

Episode 2 of IT: Welcome To Derry will continue to explore the Hanlon family and the surviving children of Derry. The aftermath of Pennywise's attack at the Capitol Theater will be central to the children's storyline. Derry's police chief, Clint Bowers, will be eager to overlook manager Hank Grogan's alibi, played by Stephen Rider, in order to quickly arrest someone and calm the town. This episode builds on the premiere's exploration of Derry's power imbalances, showing how Pennywise embodies generational, racial, and gender-based conflicts.