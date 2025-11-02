It: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Release Time In India: When 2nd Episode Of Horror Series Will Premiere In Hindi

IT Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Release Time In India: Fans of horror and supernatural dramas are in a treat with release of "It: to Derry This series, developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel "It." As a prequel to the films "It" (2017) and "It Chapter Two" (2019), it has become one of the most eagerly awaited releases this year. The storyline of "It: Welcome to Derry" unfolds in 1962. It follows a couple who relocates to Derry with their son. When their son mysteriously disappears, unsettling events begin to plague the town. The gripping trailer has already captured significant attention, setting high expectations for the series.

The cast includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler. Bill Skarsgård reprises his iconic role as Pennywise from the previous films. This ensemble promises to deliver compelling performances that enhance the chilling narrative. The first episode of "It: Welcome to Derry" premiered recently and received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The positive reception has heightened anticipation for the second episode, as viewers eagerly await what unfolds next in this eerie tale.

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Release Time In India

To note, It: Welcome to Derry episode 2 will be releasing in India on November 3, 2025 (Monday) at 6:30 AM and will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar.

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2: How To Watch In Hindi?

To note, It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 will be available to watch in English and Hindi languages. In order to watch the series in Hindi, all you need to do is login into your Jio Hotstar account after getting a subscription. Then go to the search tab and type IT: Welcome To Derry. As the series will appear on your screen, click on it and chose the second episode. After the episode begins to play, click on audio settings and change the language to Hindi to enjoy the series in your favourite language in full HD quality.

IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2: What To Expect?

Episode 2 of "IT: Welcome To Derry" will delve deeper into the lives of the Hanlon family and other children who survived in Derry. The narrative will focus on the aftermath of Pennywise's attack at the Capitol Theater, which plays a significant role in shaping the children's experiences. Derry's police chief, Clint Bowers, will be eager to dismiss manager Hank Grogan's alibi. Stephen Rider plays Grogan, and Bowers' haste to arrest someone highlights his desire to pacify the town quickly. This episode will continue to explore the power dynamics within Derry. This episode's focus on the Hanlon family and other survivors underscores their resilience amidst adversity. Their experiences will serve as a testament to human strength in facing both supernatural threats and societal challenges.