Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Kantara 2 Is Likely To Stream Online - DEETS

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) OTT Release Update: Theatres are buzzing with excitement as Kantara Chapter 1 finally made its grand theatrical debut earlier this week, on October 2. This highly anticipated film is not a continuation but a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, taking audiences back in time to reveal the roots of its powerful story.

Unlike the original, which won hearts with its blend of folklore, divine power, and breathtaking action, Kantara Chapter 1 shifts focus to the very beginning of the legend. The film journeys into an ancient era, exploring the cultural traditions, spiritual rituals, and ancestral conflicts that shaped the foundation of the tale.

With its promise of intense drama, mythological depth, and stunning visuals, the prequel is set to give fans a deeper understanding of the mystical world that made Kantara a cinematic sensation.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has finally arrived, bringing audiences a story that travels far back in time. Unlike the 2022 hit Kantara, which mixed folklore with a present-day setting, this prequel takes a deeper dive into ancient traditions, untold legends, and the origins of the Daiva culture.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, transporting viewers into the untouched forests of Banavasi. At its heart lies the story of Kaadubettu Shiva, whose hidden past and connection with sacred customs form the core of the narrative. The mystical wilderness, ancestral beliefs, and age-old rituals come together to create a gripping experience filled with mythology, drama, and high-octane action.

Rishab Shetty not only steps back into the spotlight as Berme but also shoulders the responsibility of directing the ambitious project. He is joined by Rukmini Vasanth in the role of Kanakavathi, while Gulshan Devaiah makes a strong mark as Kulashekara. The film also features Jayaram as King Vijayendra, with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and others adding to the ensemble cast.

Mounted on an impressive scale, Kantara Chapter 1 is reported to have been produced with a budget of nearly Rs 125 crore.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 (HINDI) OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Even before its big-screen debut, Kantara Chapter 1 confirmed its digital partner. The much-talked-about movie will stream on Prime Video, ensuring fans can enjoy it at home soon after its theatrical journey ends.

Although the makers have not revealed the official OTT premiere date, industry patterns give a strong hint. In recent times, most films have reached streaming platforms within six to eight weeks of their release in cinemas. If Kantara Chapter 1 follows this trend, the film is expected to arrive online by the end of November.

This update comes as exciting news for those who might miss catching the film in theatres but are eager to watch the latest installment of the popular franchise. With Netflix on board, fans can look forward to reliving the drama, romance, and entertainment from the comfort of their homes.