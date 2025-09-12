Kapil Sharma In Trouble? MNS Warns Comedian After He Calls Mumbai “Bombay” on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has expressed dissatisfaction with Kapil Sharma for referring to Mumbai as 'Bombay' on his show. The MNS demands respect for the city's name, warning of potential agitation if the terminology is not corrected.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Ameya Khopkar has voiced his dissatisfaction with comedian Kapil Sharma. The issue arose from Kapil's use of the term "Bombay" instead of "Mumbai" on his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. MNS considers this a disrespect to the city and its residents, urging Kapil to cease using the outdated name.

Currently, Kapil Sharma is hosting the third season of his well-known show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, available on Netflix. In a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter, Ameya Khopkar expressed his discontent alongside a clip from an episode featuring Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem. During the episode, Huma referred to Mumbai as "Bombay" while discussing her bond with her brother.

MNS Issues Warning

Ameya Khopkar issued a warning to Kapil in Marathi, which translates to: "Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood's Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films." He emphasized that it was officially recognized by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996.

Khapkar tagged both Kapil and Netflix in his post. He further addressed the media in Mumbai regarding this matter. According to Live Mint, he stated: "You (Kapil Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma."

Request for Correction

Khapkar urged Kapil to rectify any mistakes if they were unintentional. He said: "I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake...Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai." He warned that failure to comply would result in strong agitation from MNS.

The Great Indian Kapil Show first premiered on Netflix in 2024 and has completed two seasons with 13 episodes each. Besides Kapil Sharma, other notable personalities involved include Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda. The show features celebrity guests engaging in light-hearted conversations.

The controversy highlights ongoing sensitivities around using Mumbai's former name. It underscores the importance of respecting official nomenclature changes that reflect cultural identity and history.