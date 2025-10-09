Kurukshetra Release Time: Here's Why Animated Mythology Drama Will Release On Netflix



Kurukshetra Release Time: The festive time has begun in India and it is the time when celebrations blend with traditions and mythology at several levels making it the most special time of the year. And the festive season this year is going to be extra special as Netflix India is coming with a special treat for the audience. We are talking about Kurukshetra - the much talked about animated mythology drama. Created by Anu Sikka, Kurukshetra draws inspiration from the ancient Indian epic the Mahabharata. To note, the series is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly.

To note, Kurukshetra presents a fresh take on the Mahabharata, offering a captivating narrative that delves into the epic's emotional and moral intricacies. This reimagining provides an engaging experience for audiences. Through the perspectives of 18 key warriors, the series, which revolves around the decisive 18-day war, delves into their personal battles, conflicts, and the devastating consequences of a war that pits family members against each other. This approach allows viewers to connect with the characters on a deeper level. To note, Kurukshetra, which will be coming in two parts, is set to premiere on October 10.

Kurukshetra Release Time

For the uninitiated, Kurukshetra, which will be giving an interesting perspective of battle between brothers, will be having its first episode releasing on Netflix after 1 PM on Friday (October 10).

How Many Episodes Are There In Kurukshetra?

As Kurukshetra will be releasing in two parts, the first installment will be coming with 9 episodes.

Reportedly, the series is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and will have voices by Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma, Manoj Pandey, Himanshu Rana, Neha Gargava, Neshma Chemburkar, Pawan Kalra, and Krutarth Trivedi