Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Time: Here's When Mythological Action Film Will Premiere Online

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Time: The Indian box office was taken by storm with the release of an animated epic, Mahavatar Narsimha. Directed by newcomer Ashwin Kumar and penned by Jayapurna Das, Mahavatar Narsimha is rooted in the mythological tales of Bhagavan Vishnu's ten avatars. This movie marks the first chapter in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Mahavatar Narsimha focuses on two divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Varaha and Narsimha.

The storyline of Mahavatar Narsimha draws inspiration from ancient texts such as Narasimha Purana, Vishnu Purana, and Bhagavata Purana and managed to grab a lot of eyeballs from its trailer and impressive graphics. Released on July 25, it has captivated audiences and critics alike. Its unique blend of mythology and animation has resonated with viewers, leading to widespread acclaim. Interestingly, Mahavatar Narsimha achieved remarkable success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film ever in India. After its impressive run at the box office, fans have been eagerly waiting for the digital release of Mahavatar Narsimha.

According to a viral tweet, Mahavatar Narsimha will be having its OTT release on Netflix on September 19.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date

To note, Mahavatar Narsimha will be releasing at 12:30PM on Netflix. The movie will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha has enjoyed a massive box office success as it raked in Rs 317 crores worldwide. On the other hand, it minted Rs 245.95cr in India.

On the other hand, in an interview with NDTV, director Ashwin Kumar spoke about Mahavatar Narsimha and said that it is not a religious film but an inter-religious movie. "I've had people from different communities, including many Muslim viewers, come up to me and say that the film strengthened their own faith. I'm not saying go convert your religion. What I'm saying is, you understand what faith is. Whether you pray to a God, believe in energy, or place your trust in the universe, this film simply asks you to surrender to that faith," he added.