Nishaanchi OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Nishaanchi Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

Nishaanchi OTT Release Date, Platform: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is finally back to entertain fans with his latest film, Nishaanchi. Featuring Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role, the film has been making headlines ever since its announcement, with moviegoers eagerly awaiting its theatrical release, and their wait has finally ended.

Amid a decent buzz, Nishaanchi has finally hit the theatres today (September 19) and is clashing with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson and Smita Thackeray's son, Aaishvary Thackeray.

NISHAANCHI OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Set in the backdrop of early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi tells a gripping tale of two brothers, Babloo and Dabloo, whose lives take completely different turns. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, the film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.

At its heart, Nishaanchi is a story of blood ties tested by destiny. While Babloo is a criminal, Dabloo is a simple yet grounded guy. Their clashing worlds unravel a saga of betrayal, hidden truths, and emotional turmoil.

Aaishvary Thackeray steps into the spotlight with a powerful dual performance, portraying both brothers with intensity and depth. Blending gritty action with heartfelt drama, Anurag Kashyap crafts a story that not only delivers high-voltage thrills but also asks a larger question: when family becomes the battleground, can love survive the fight?

The film also features Vedika Pinto, Zeesha Ayyub, Monika Panwar, and Vineet Kumar, among others, in important characters.

NISHAANCHI OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

Nishaanchi has already locked its digital future. As per reports, the crime drama will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This comes as great news for fans who may skip the theatre release but still want to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

While the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers, Bollywood's recent trend points towards a clear window. Films usually take six to eight weeks after their theatrical run to arrive online. If Nishaanchi follows the same schedule, audiences can expect the film to start streaming around mid-November 2025.