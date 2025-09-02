One Piece Chapter 1159 Spoilers Out: Rocks & Harald Lock Horns Before Reaching God Valley But There's A Twist

One Piece Chapter 1159 Spoilers: All the manga fans across the world have been over the moon lately as the manga series is coming with the new chapter this week. For the uninitiated, the Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. To note, the manga series revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his crew the Straw Hat Pirates who have embarked on a thrilling journey across the Grand Line and the end goal is to find the legendary treasure called One Piece which holds the key to Luffy's dream of becoming the King of the Pirates.

Interestingly, so far 1158 chapters of One Piece manga have been released. The previous chapter titled as Rocks vs. Harald began with a clash between Gol D. Roger and Xebec at Hachinosu, the Rocks Pirates' base. This flashback occurred 40 years before current events. Roger visited Shakuyaku's bar, where he encountered Xebec. Their confrontation halted when Xebec insisted they avoid conflict in Shakky's establishment. In a twist, Xebec was no longer enamoured with Shakky, having met another mysterious woman. He fell for her, resulting in the birth of their child, Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard. Meanwhile, Harald takes on a mission from the five elders to eliminate Xebec.

On the other hand, a flashback set 39 years prior introduced Saint Figarland Garling arriving at God Valley for a mission. There, he encountered a mysterious red-haired woman accompanied by twins believed to be Shanks and Shamrock. Ever since then, all eyes have been set on One Piece Chapter 1159. And now, we have got our hands on the spoilers of the new chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Spoilers Revealed

As per a viral tweet, One Piece Chapter 1159 will be titled as Island of Fate and will feature an interesting face off between Harald and Rocks. Here are the key spoilers as per the viral tweet.

* Shakky will be kidnapped in Hachinosu and the news will shake the whole world.

* 38 years ago Garling will return to God Valley and attack Shanks and Shamrock mom because he wants to take the kids to the holy land with him.

* Dragon in God Valley too. He's just a marine soldier at the time. Kuma, Ginny and Ivankov also travel to God Valley in a slave ship. Young Morgans will be leaking God Valley information to pirate island.

* Xebec meets Harald again while he is on his way to God Valley. Xebec tells him the reason why he wants to go to God Valley. On the other hand, Xebec fears for his family safety so he send them both (Teach and his mom) to his homeland, that is God Valley.

* Rocks' real name is Davy D Xebec and he belongs to the Davy Clan who lived in Secrecy. Xebec's ancestor was Davy D Jones. Then Rocks and Harald will have a fight but there comes a twist wherein Harald loses on purpose and let rocks carry on his travel.

* At the end of the chapter God Valley Tournament begins. Shakky is the biggest prize of the tournament. Kid Teach and his mom are slaves for the tournament too.

* Dragon finds Shanks and Shamrock mom almost dead and she beg him to save her kids.

One Piece Chapter 1159 Release Date India

To note, One Piece will not be having any break and the much awaited Chapter 1159 is set to release on September 7, 2025 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST.