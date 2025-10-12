One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date In India: When New Episode Of The Superhero Drama Will Be Out

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date In India: Fans of the superhero anime series, One Punch Man, have eagerly awaited its return. Since its debut in 2015, based on One's Japanese manga, the show has captivated audiences. Directed by Shingo Natsume and penned by Tomohiro Suzuki, the first two seasons achieved significant success. The third season was announced in August 2022, and now it has finally premiered on October 12. In this new season, Shinpei Nagai takes on the role of director, with Sakura Murakami as the art director.

The storyline of One Punch Man Season 3 will explore the Monster Association arc. This plot involves S-class heroes uniting to rescue a hostage from a villainous group of monsters. The narrative also revisits Garou, dubbed the "human monster," who ends up in the Monster Association's lair after being captured during a battle. Garou's character development is pivotal in this arc. His journey from capture to awakening in enemy territory adds layers to his character. Released amid a massive buzz, One Punch Man Season 3 witnessed a grand response to episode 1.

Fans eagerly anticipating the new season's action will need to wait a bit longer. The first episode is designed as a recap, intended to refresh viewers' memories. It will focus on significant battles and character developments from the previous season, particularly Saitama's confrontations with the Monster Association and Garou's rise as the 'Hero Hunter'. This recap aims to cover crucial moments from season 2. And now, there are speculations are set for the second episode of One Punch Man Season 3

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode2 Release Date in India

To note, One Punch Man Season 3 episode 2 will be releasing in India on October 19 (Sunday).

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release: Where To Watch In India

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2 is expected to release on Netflix and Crunchyroll and will be available to watch in English subs post subscription.