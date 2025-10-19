One Punch Man Season 3 Ep2 Release Time In India: Here’s When New Episode Of Superhero Anime Will Premiere

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release Time in India: The eagerly awaited third season of the anime series One Punch Man has premiered on October 12. This popular superhero anime, based on One's Japanese manga, first aired in 2015. Directed by Shingo Natsume and written by Tomohiro Suzuki, the series has enjoyed significant success over its first two seasons. Fans have been anticipating this new season since its announcement in August 2022. One Punch Man season 3 is directed by Shinpei Nagai, with Sakura Murakami serving as the art director.

The episode 1 of One Punch Man season 3 picked up from the conclusion of Season 2, where the Hero Association was on the brink of collapse due to increasing monster attacks. Amidst this chaos, heroes united to combat the threat, while Saitama remains humorously indifferent, still in search of a worthy opponent. The episode masterfully combined thrilling action with its trademark humour, setting the stage for an intense and emotional season. Garou's transformation into a darker character started gaining prominence. Meanwhile, Genos displayed his enhanced abilities, and the threat posed by the Monster Association became increasingly evident. The episode's dynamic animation and brisk pacing reminded viewers why One Punch Man remains a standout in contemporary anime. And now all eyes are set on One Punch Man season 3 episode 2.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release in India: Where To Watch

To note, One Punch Man Season 3 episode 2 will be releasing in India on Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 19 (Sunday)

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 Release Time In India

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2 is expected to release at 8:15pm in India tonight. However, the show will be available in English subtitles on both the platforms

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: What To Expect?

Meanwhile, Episode 2 of One Punch Man Season 3, which will be titled The Hunt Begins, is anticipated to shift from groundwork to action as the season's initial major conflict unfolds. Numerous heroes are gearing up for battle while monsters get ready to attack, indicating a notable increase in speed and intensity. The Monster Association storyline is intensifying, with Garou likely to become the focal point as his mission becomes perilous. A confrontation with Saitama seems unavoidable. This moment offers J.C. Staff an ideal opportunity to display the vibrant fight animation that fans have eagerly awaited.