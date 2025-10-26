One Punch Man Season 3 Ep3 Release Time In India: Here’s When New Episode Of Superhero Anime Will Premiere



One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3 Release Time in India: The third season of the much-loved anime series, One Punch Man, has finally premiered on October 12. This superhero anime, inspired by One's Japanese manga, initially debuted in 2015. The first two seasons were directed by Shingo Natsume and penned by Tomohiro Suzuki, achieving notable success. Since its announcement in August 2022, fans have eagerly awaited this new season. For the third season, Shinpei Nagai has taken on the role of director, while Sakura Murakami is responsible for art direction. This change in leadership has sparked curiosity among viewers about how it might influence the series' style and storytelling. The anticipation surrounding these changes adds to the excitement of the new episodes.

In Episode 2 titled "Monster Traits," Garou wrestled with his conflicting emotions as he aspired to become a monster yet displayed human traits. The Monster Association revealed Orochi's human origins while Saitama's encounter with Fubuki provided comedic relief amidst growing threats. The episode also highlighted citizens' fear leading to protests supporting cooperation with monsters known as the "Monster Worship Party." It explored Garou's internal struggle hinting at his future transformation. And now all eyes are set on One Punch Man season 3 episode 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3 Release in India: Where To Watch

To note, One Punch Man Season 3 episode 3 will be releasing in India on Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 26 (Sunday)

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3 Release Time In India

One Punch Man season 3 episode 3 is expected to release at 8:15pm in India tonight. However, the show will be available in English subtitles on both the platforms

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 3: What To Expect?

The third episode of One Punch Man Season 3 titled "Organism Limits" will delve into Garou's ongoing battle with King the Ripper and Bug God. Meanwhile, Saitama and Professor Kuseno will face new challenges. Itwill continue Garou's confrontation with King the Ripper and Bug God. A new monster named Sludge Jellyfish will kidnap Tareo raising stakes further. Meanwhile Professor Kuseno receives an emergency signal from Genos prompting him to rush to Saitama's aid. This episode will focus on Garou's evolution highlighting his internal struggle between heroism and monstrosity while revealing more about Monster Association experiments along with upcoming battles faced by heroes.