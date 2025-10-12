One Punch Man Season 3 Release Time In India: Here’s When & Where Ep 1 Of Superhero Anime Will Premiere

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 Release Time In India: One Punch Man, the popular superhero anime series, has been quite popular among fans and there are no second thoughts about it. Based on One's Japanese manga series, One Punch Man was introduced in 2015. Directed by Shingo Natsume and written by Tomohiro Suzuki, One Punch Man has witnessed the massive success for the two seasons. And while the third season was announced in August 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for One Punch Man season 3, the wait is finally set to be over as the much awaited superhero anime series is set to premiere on October 12.

For the uninitiated, One Punch Man season 3 is directed by Shinpei Nagai while Sakura Murakami is the art director. The upcoming season of One Punch Man will delve into the Monster Association arc. This storyline sees S-class heroes banding together to save a hostage from monsters associated with a notorious villain group. The narrative also revisits Garou, known as the "human monster," who finds himself in the Monster Association's lair after being taken captive during a fight. Garou's character development is central to this arc. His journey from being captured to awakening in enemy territory adds depth to his persona. Fans can expect intense battles and strategic alliances as heroes confront formidable foes. The dynamics between heroes and villains promise to keep viewers engaged.

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 Release in India: Where To Watch

To note, One Punch Man Season 3 episode 1 will be releasing in India on Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 12 (Sunday)

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1 Release Time In India

One Punch Man season 3 episode 1 is expected to release at around 8:15pm IST here. However, the show will be available in English subtitles on both the platforms

One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1: What To Expect?

Fans eager for new action in the upcoming season will need to exercise patience. The initial episode is set to serve as a recap, aimed at refreshing viewers' memories. It will highlight key battles and character developments from the previous season, especially Saitama's clashes with the Monster Association and Garou's emergence as the 'Hero Hunter'. The recap episode intends to cover significant moments from season 2. It will delve into Saitama's encounters with formidable foes and Garou's transformation into a notorious figure. This approach ensures that audiences are well-prepared for the unfolding narrative.