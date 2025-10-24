Param Sundari OTT Release, Streaming Platform: When & Where To Stream Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Film

The romantic comedy 'Param Sundari' is now streaming on Prime Video, exploring love and cultural contrasts through the story of a Punjabi boy and a Kerala woman.

Param Sundari Streaming Platform: Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of "Param Sundari," a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this film is now available for streaming on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries worldwide. The story revolves around love, laughter, and cultural contrasts, offering a heartwarming narrative.

The film is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala's backwaters. It follows Param, a lively Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, an independent woman from Kerala. Their unexpected romance begins with playful cultural clashes but soon blossoms into a tender journey filled with humor and emotion. As they bridge their worlds, their story becomes a celebration of love that transcends boundaries.

Focus on Entertainment and Emotion

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about the film's release. "At Prime Video, our focus has always been on bringing audiences stories that are high on entertainment, emotion, and heart," he said. "Param Sundari perfectly embodies these values—it's fun, warm, and deeply engaging." The film aims to deliver the best of Indian storytelling to global audiences.

Director Tushar Jalota shared insights into the making of "Param Sundari." He stated that their aim was to create a film that feels alive and heartfelt while being thoroughly entertaining. "It's a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form," Jalota said. The digital premiere on Prime Video allows audiences worldwide to experience its charm.

A Journey Through Love

Sidharth Malhotra reflected on his role in the film, saying it felt like revisiting a timeless romance with a modern twist. "Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe," he said. Now streaming on Prime Video, viewers everywhere can experience the warmth and love portrayed in the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor described working on "Param Sundari" as a beautiful journey celebrating emotion, culture, and human connection. Shooting in Kerala added to the special experience for her. She believes that the film will resonate with audiences globally due to its heartfelt storytelling.

The romantic comedy captures love's beauty and chaos through rich characters and soul-stirring music. With its vivid cultural backdrop and heartfelt narrative, "Param Sundari" offers an engaging cinematic experience for viewers around the world.