Parvathy Thiruvothu To Headline Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Production For Amazon Prime Video

By
Parvathy Thiruvothu to Headline Hrithik Roshan s Debut

The makers of Storm (working title), a high-stakes thriller series set in Mumbai, have officially announced National award winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu as the lead. The announcement marks a major casting coup for the upcoming project, which also happens to be Hrithik Roshan's debut as a producer in the streaming space.

With Parvathy headlining, the series is set to spotlight a powerful line-up of female protagonists, also featuring Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

Parvathy, who has earned immense critical acclaim for films like Take Off, Uyare, Charlie, and Bangalore Days, as well as her Bollywood debut Qarib Qarib Singlle, is known for bringing nuance and emotional depth to every role she takes on. In Storm, she steps into a complex narrative that promises to explore themes of morality, power, and survival in a modern Indian setting.

Mounted under HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions, in collaboration with Prime Video, Storm is produced by Hrithik Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan. The series is created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, known for the celebrated SonyLIV series Tabbar and Sundance selection Fire in the Mountains. Singh has co-written the story with Francois Lunel and Swati Das. Currently in advanced pre-production, filming for Storm is expected to begin before the end of 2025

X