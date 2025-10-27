Sachin Chandwade Death: Jamtara 2 Actor Passes Away At 25; Here's What Happened



Sachin Chandwade Death: The month of October has been quite hard on the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it. After the shocking demise of Asrani on Diwali, Satish Shah recently, another actor has breathed his last. We are talking about Sachin Chandwade who passed away at the young age of 25 years. For the uninitiated, Sachin Chandwade grabbed eyeballs for playing a key role in Jamtara Season 2 and his performance was highly appreciated by the audience. According to media reports, Sachin Chandwade breathed his last on October 23.

Sachin Chandwade Death Reason

As per a report published in Free Press Journal, Sachin Chandwade was found hanging at his residence in Undirkhede village, located in Jalgaon district's Parola taluka. While the incidence took place at around 1:30 PM, he was soon rushed to the hospital and was rushed to Dhule for advanced treatment wherein he succumbed during the medical treatment. As of now, the reason behind Sachin taking the drastic step is yet to be known but the news of his demise has left his fans, family and friend in deep shock and grief

Sachin Chandwade Last Instagram Post

Much to everyone's surprise, the news of Sachin Chandwade's demise came just 6 days after he announced his next film Asurvan wherein he will be seen playing the role of Soma. To note, Asurvan is a Marathi film which is directed and written by Sachin Ramchandra Aambat and produced by Swapna Swaroop.

Who Is Sachin Chandwade?

Sachin, hailing from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, was both an actor and an engineer. While he pursued his acting career, he also worked at an IT Park located in Pune. His dual roles showcased his dedication to both fields. In September 2022, Sachin appeared in the well-known series Jamtara's second season, which was available on Netflix. Sachin was preparing for the release of his Marathi film Asurvan. The film features other actors such as Pooja Moily and Arjyn Thakare. On October 21, 2025, he shared the motion poster of this project, generating anticipation among fans.