Saiyaara Netflix Release Time: When & Where Saiyaara Will Stream Online? Check DEETS About Ahaan Pandey Film

Saiyaara Netflix Release Time: Released earlier this year, Saiyaara is a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri that arrived with not much expectation. After many disappointments at the box office with films like Metro In Dino and Maalik, all eyes were on this YRF film to see if it could turn things around.

Starring debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, Saiyaara was released in theatres on July 18 amid an ordinary buzz. However, surpassing all expectations, the film turned out to be a huge blockbuster and left everyone pleasantly surprised. Since then, everyone has been awaiting its OTT premiere, and their wait is finally ending in just a few hours.

Are you wondering when Saiyaara will premiere online and where to stream it online? Well, Filmibeat has fetched all the required details for you here.

SAIYAARA STORYLINE, BOX OFFICE COLLECTION AND OTHER DETAILS

In Saiyaara, love isn't simple - it arrives after heartbreak, healing, and emotional growth. The story follows Krish (played by Ahaan Panday), a young singer chasing fame with his struggling band. On the outside, he's cheerful and confident, but behind his smile hides a painful past he rarely talks about.

Everything changes for Krish when he crosses paths with Vaani (played by Ajeet Padda), a quiet and reserved woman who carries emotional wounds of her own. She isn't looking for love when she starts a new job, but fate has other plans. Her first meeting with Krish is intense, hinting at the emotional rollercoaster that lies ahead.

As they keep seeing each other, an unexpected connection forms. What starts with music and light moments slowly turns into something deeper. Both Krish and Vaani begin to open up about their pasts, bonding over pain, loss, and hope.

Just as Krish's music starts going viral and love starts to bloom, the story takes a powerful and emotional turn. Saiyaara goes beyond a typical love story - it explores themes like healing, self-discovery, and emotional strength. It's a touching journey about finding love after loss, and learning to trust again.

With its theatrical journey now concluded, Saiyaara has officially wrapped up its global run, amassing a staggering Rs 337.63 crore net in India alone and a worldwide gross of Rs 569.90 crore. Made on a budget of around Rs 45 crore, the movie reported a staggering ROI of 650%.

SAIYAARA OTT RELEASE DATE AND TIME: WHEN & WHERE WILL FILM STREAM ONLINE?

The wait is finally over! The much-talked-about Saiyaara is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on September 12. After impressing audiences in theatres, the musical drama is now ready to reach homes across the world.

Interestingly, the film's OTT rights were locked in even before its theatrical release, showing just how much buzz surrounded this project. Now, those who missed it on the big screen can enjoy the emotional storytelling from the comfort of their couch.

Saiyaara is going to start streaming at 12:00 am (midnight) on launch day. This OTT release brings the film to a whole new audience, giving fans another chance to dive into its engaging narrative, hit music, and powerful performances.