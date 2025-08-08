Salakaar: How To Download Web Series On JioHotstar For Offline Viewing? Check STEPS

Salakaar: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, JioHotstar is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions and thrill with the launch of its newest web series. The leading OTT platform has been churning out content-based shows, dominating the viewership charts.

Be it Criminal Justice season 4 or Special OPS 2, JioHotstar has always amped up the entertainment quotient with its original films and web series. While the streaming platform is the home to international titles like Resident Alien season 4 & And Just Like That season 3, it is the number one destination for Indians for shows and movies in different languages.

Salakaar showcases the story of an Indian spy, who puts his life at risk to complete a difficult undercover mission. Things take a turn when he encounters a seasoned spymaster with a dark past. As the two interact with each other, mysteries come to the front and the truth is unveiled. Things are not as easy as they seem their past is somehow interlinked with national secrets.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SALAKAAR EPISODES FOR OFFLINE VIEWING ON JIOHOSTAR?

Are you about to board a flight? Planning a vacation to a place with poor internet connectivity? If you don't want to disrupt the flow of entertainment and want to watch Salakaar, you can easily download the full episodes for offline viewing on JioHotstar.

Are the episodes available for free download? Yes, you can download the five episodes for offline viewing if you have an active subscription for JioHotstar. In case you don't have one, you can buy the subscription for a month.

Follow the steps to download Salakaar on JioHotstar.

-Enter mobile number and OTP to login on JioHotstar

-Search for Salakaar (It is currently available on the home page banner)

-There's a download icon to the right side. Click on the episode number that you want to download. You can download the full web series on JioHotstar mobile app)

Mobile Plan subscribers will be available to download in 'HD 720p and Low 480p' quality. Super and Premium Plan subscribers can download Salakaar episodes in 'HD 720p, Low 480p or Full HD 1080p' quality.

