Search- The Naina Murder Case Release Time: Here's When Konkona Sen Sharma Crime Drama Will Premiere



Search The Naina Murder Case Release Time: Konkona Sen Sharma, who had earlier won hearts with her stunning performance in 2024 release Killer Soup, is now all over the headlines for all the right reasons. After all, the talented actress is now coming with Search The Naina Murder Case which is a crime thriller mystery drama. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Search The Naina Murder Case has already managed to create a massive buzz in the town with its gripping trailer and also features Abhishek Bhalerao, Shraddha Das, Shiv Panditt, etc.

To note, Search The Naina Murder Case revolves around a brutal murder of a teenage girl which has left everyone shocked. ACP Sanyukta Roy (played by Konkona Sen Sharma), who was about to transfer to a different department to try and save her failing marriage, is compelled to stayback when the case reveals political implications. The investigation becomes more complex as it unfolds. ACP Roy, known for her dedication, faces pressure from various quarters. Her personal life is in disarray, yet she must focus on solving this high-profile case.

Search The Naina Murder Case Release Time: Where To Watch

As Search The Naina Murder Case has managed to create a lot of buzz, the murder mystery is set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on October 10 at midnight and will be available to watch in full HD format.

Meanwhile, talking about Search The Naina Murder Case, Konkona told Firstpost, "My character Sankyunta was finding it difficult and I was able to understand that and relate to it. It's a difficult position for her to be in, because she can do her job and she's meant to do a lot of other things too. Simultaneously, she has a domestic and personal life, both of which are important. It is difficult for any woman to strike that balance".