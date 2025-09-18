The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Review: Aryan Khan Delivers A Storm In His Directorial Debut But Story Is....

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Review: Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father today and rightfully so. After all, King Khan, who has been ruling millions of hearts for over three decades now, is now beaming with joy as his darling son Aryan Khan is making his debut in Bollywood. Interestingly, unlike most star kids, who venture into acting, Aryan is making his grand directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood (The Bads of Bollywood) which is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. To note, the series which is a Netflix original created, written and directed by Aryan Khan and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment and the series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi etc in key roles. The teaser and trailer has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Aryan's directorial charm. As The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18, here's the first review of the series

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi wrote, "What an experience. Aryan Khan you are a magician. What a storm you have created! This is easily one of the finest Netflix series I have seen. I'm honestly speechless. The story is explosive - the way it showcases Bollywood and presents the film industry is absolutely marvelous".

Gadhvi further mentioned that while the star cast of Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Raghav Juyal etc have delivered a solid performance, special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan etc have elevated that series' impact. Kuldeep Gadhvi gave The Ba***ds Of Bollywood a rating of 5 stars and emphasised, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is an absolute blast of a series - unmissable under any circumstances".

Meanwhile, talking about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Bobby Deol told Pinkvilla, "Mujhe jab phone aaya red chillies ka ki hum ek show produce kar rahe hai aur Aryan direct kar raha hai to maine seedha bol diya main kar raha hu. Par jo dedication, jo conviction, jo aag uske andar hai, it's very rare to see kisi bhi kalakaar me. Aur wo jo hai, he is unique, special aur ye show jo show hai sab uski wajah se hai."