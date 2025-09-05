The Bengal Files OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When The Film Is Likely To Stream After Theatrical Run

The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is ready to bring audiences the third chapter of his much-discussed Files Trilogy with The Bengal Files. The trilogy began with The Tashkent Files and gained nationwide attention with The Kashmir Files, both of which stirred debates and faced hurdles before eventually making it to the big screen.

Now, The Bengal Files is once again sparking conversations. The trailer makes it clear that the film will spotlight sensitive and intense chapters from history, including Direct Action Day, the 1946 Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots. These real-life events remain some of the most disturbing episodes of pre-independence India, and Agnihotri's storytelling aims to bring them into sharp focus.

Amid a huge buzz and controversies, The Bengal Files has finally hit the theatres today (September 5) and is clashing with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and the Hollywood biggie The Conjuring: Last Rites.

THE BENGAL FILES OVERVIEW: CAST & PLOT DEETS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

The film explores the aftermath of the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Great Calcutta Killings. Through two parallel narratives - one following a police investigator probing a corruption case and the other reflecting on the communal violence that eventually led to India's partition - the story blends historical reality with contemporary concerns.

By using real-life events as its foundation, The Bengal Files aims to highlight issues such as political corruption, communalism, and the complexities of Bengal's historical legacy. Agnihotri, known for his bold approach to storytelling, once again attempts to spark discussion around events that shaped India's social and political fabric.

The cast includes some of Indian cinema's most respected names, with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Their performances are expected to add depth to a narrative that combines history, politics, and human emotion.

THE BENGAL FILES OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

According to the official posters and trailer, The Bengal Files will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. This follows the same path as The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, both of which premiered on the platform after their cinema release.

Although the makers of The Bengal Files have not confirmed its OTT release date, recent trends in theatrical-to-digital premieres provide a clear idea. Most big releases make their way to streaming platforms around six to eight weeks after their cinema run.

Following this timeline, the film is likely to arrive on Zee5 between late October and early November 2025, allowing fans who missed it in theatres to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Keep watching this space for more updates!