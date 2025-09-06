The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 12 Streaming Platform: How To Watch Sanjay Durr-Suniel Ep Online? STEPS

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 12 Streaming Platform: Get ready for more fun and laughter as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 returns with Episode 12, airing tonight (September 6). This week's episode is extra special as two seasoned Bollywood stars join Kapil Sharma for a dose of humor and entertainment.

The spotlight will be on Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty as they'll be seen sharing exciting behind-the-scenes stories and talking about their friendship in a funny and casual style, filled with Kapil's signature jokes and wit.

Each episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 has been a hit, thanks to its perfect mix of comedy and celebrity appearances. With Episode 12 promising hilarious moments and interesting conversations, it's the perfect weekend entertainment for fans of laughter and Bollywood glamour.

WHERE TO STREAM THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 2 EPISODE 12 ONLINE?

This Saturday evening, laughter takes center stage as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 presents its 12th episode on Netflix. Starting at 8 PM IST today (September 6), the show is all set to bring joy and lighthearted fun to viewers looking for weekend entertainment.

Kapil Sharma's comedy has been a favorite weekend treat for years. His natural sense of humor, funny skits, and playful banter with celebrity guests make every episode enjoyable. Season 3 has strengthened this connection, turning the show into a must-watch for many families on Saturday nights.

Fans can expect the same fun-filled format in Episode 12 - a perfect mix of sharp jokes, entertaining chats, and family-friendly humor. With a fresh lineup of guests each week, the show keeps its content exciting, ensuring viewers always have something new and fun to enjoy.

By combining comedy with interesting celebrity stories, The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 continues to prove why it's one of India's most-loved comedy series. Episode 12 is set to keep the laughter going, making it an ideal way to relax and unwind this weekend.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 3 EPISODE 12 RELEASE: HOW TO WATCH NEW EPISODE ONLINE?

Get ready for a fun-filled Saturday night as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 returns with its much-awaited Episode 12. Follow these simple steps to catch the latest episode on Netflix:

Step 1: Open Netflix on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or computer.

Step 2: Log in with your account. If you're new, create an account and choose the subscription plan that works for you.

Step 3: Type "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3" in the search bar.

Step 4: Find Episode 12 from the list and hit play.

Step 5: Grab your favorite snacks, sit back, and enjoy an evening full of laughter and entertainment.

Don't miss out - stream The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, Episode 12 on Netflix tonight!