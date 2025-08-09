The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 8 Streaming Platform: How To Watch Siblings Special Ep Online? STEPS

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 8 Streaming Platform: Comedy fans are in for a treat as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 rolls out its eighth episode today (August 9). This week's highlight is the much-talked-about appearance of Bollywood siblings as the episode is going to release on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Shilpa Shetty with sister Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib Saleem will join Kapil Sharma for an evening filled with witty banter, light-hearted jokes, and engaging conversations. Their presence is set to add a refreshing twist to the show's trademark humor, making it a must-watch for both comedy lovers and fans of the duo.

With Kapil's quick wit and the couple's fun-loving energy, The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 8 promises moments of laughter, surprise, and entertainment that viewers won't want to miss.

WHERE TO STREAM THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 2 EPISODE 8 ONLINE?

Get ready for another dose of fun as The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 returns with Episode 8 today (August 9), streaming exclusively on Netflix from 8 PM. The hit comedy series, hosted by Kapil Sharma, continues to be a favorite weekend pick for viewers across India.

With fresh episodes arriving every Saturday, the show blends stand-up humor, celebrity conversations, and lighthearted moments that leave audiences smiling. This week promises another laughter-filled ride, making it the perfect way to relax and enjoy your Saturday night at home.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 3 EPISODE 8 RELEASE: HOW TO WATCH NEW EPISODE ONLINE?

If you're looking for the perfect way to brighten your weekend, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is here with Episode 8, streaming tonight at 8 PM on Netflix. Follow these easy steps to start watching:

1. Open Netflix

Launch the Netflix app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or go to Netflix.com using your browser.

2. Sign In or Create an Account

Existing members can log in directly. New viewers can sign up, choose a plan, and activate their subscription.

3. Search for the Show

Type "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3" in the search bar to find it instantly.

4. Select Episode 8

Click on Episode 8 from the list and hit Play.

5. Sit Back and Enjoy

Grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable, and enjoy an evening of comedy with Kapil Sharma and his celebrity guests.

Don't miss the fun, laughter, and lighthearted conversations-stream The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 8 exclusively on Netflix tonight.